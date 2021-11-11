Expert view: Single-use bioprocessing market still promises to grow by 18.7% CAGR

Single-use Bioprocessing

Rise in adoption of single use technologies, lower risk of product cross-contamination, & less floor space requirement drive the single-use bioprocessing market

Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Bioreactors, Tangential-flow Filtration Devices, Depth Filters, Disposable Filter Cartridges, Media Bags & Containers, Mixing Systems, Tubing Assemblies)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Bioreactors, Tangential-flow Filtration Devices, Depth Filters, Disposable Filter Cartridges, Media Bags & Containers, Mixing Systems, Tubing Assemblies, Sampling Systems, and Others), Application (Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Plant Cell Cultivation, Patient Specific Cell Therapies, and Others), Method (Filtration, Storage, Cell Culture, Mixing, and Purification), and End User (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations & Manufacturers)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in adoption of single use technologies, lower risk of product cross-contamination, and less floor space requirement drive the single-use bioprocessing market. In addition, single-use bioprocessing technologies are highly efficient and cost-effective, which attracts the pharmaceutical manufacturers to adopt disposable bioprocessing products, thus propelling the demand for single-use bioprocessing technologies. However, extractability and leachability issues and stringent regulations restrain the market growth. Moreover, untapped markets, such as China and India, offers profitable opportunities for the expansion of this market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

The major companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Merck Millipore (Merck Group), 3M Company, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Inc., Applikon Biotechnology B.V., and Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Single-use Bioprocessing Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers Single-use Bioprocessing Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Single-use Bioprocessing Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. KEY BENEFITS

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.4.1. Primary activity

3.4.2. Supportive activity

3.4.2.1. Regulatory perspective for single-use technology: Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

3.4.3. Supply chain analysis to the OEMs

3.4.4. GM analysis of supply chain

3.5. REGULATIONS AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

3.5.1. FDA: Guidance for Industry CGMP for Phase 1 Investigational Drugs

3.5.2. FDA

3.6. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.7. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Increase in demand for single-use technologies in biomanufacturing

3.7.1.2. Rise in the adoption of single-use technologies (SUT) for continuous manufacturing

3.7.1.3. Lower risk of cross-contamination and reduced manufacturing costs

3.7.1.4. Increasing demand for flexible bioprocessing equipment and less floor space requirements

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. Concerns regarding extractability and leachability issues

3.7.2.2. Stringent regulations regarding the use of disposable bioprocessing systems

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Untapped developing regions

