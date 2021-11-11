Gene Expression Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing progress in genomics research, rapid advancements in gene therapy, and growing advancements in gene expression techniques are some key factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gene expression market size is expected to reach USD 13.36 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of gene expression profiling to detect variants of COVID-19, rapid advancements in genomics and proteomics research, and growing investments to accelerate development of robust gene expression databases are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing focus on development of personalized medicines and growing need to streamline the workflow of genetic analysis are some other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Gene expression is an important process through which gene sequences are transcribed into functional products such as proteins or functional RNAs. The process of gene expression occurs in every organism and is regulated and modulated at several levels. Gene expression and regulation are the foundation of cell development and differentiation that enables cells to adapt to different conditions. Genome-wide analysis of gene expression helps in detection and quantification of transcript levels for every known gene in genome and this whole genome expression analysis is extremely beneficial in identification of cell and tissue phenotypes and in the discovery of novel genes and pathways that are involved in the pathogenesis of disease. For instance, genome-wide analysis of gene expression can be very useful in distinguishing between acute myoblastic leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia which are relatively complex to distinguish using conventional approaches. Increasing application of gene expression profiling in cancer research & development of targeted gene therapies are expected to further boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Gene expression profiling is becoming a more widely employed technology in the clinical hematology laboratory and is extensively used to test cell of origin to differentiate between different B-cell lymphoma. Gene expression studies necessitate a number of tools that facilitate efficient tool and data integration and this is leading to development of advanced analytical tools and is expected to further drive revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, high costs of gene expression analysis and shortage of skilled professionals are some key factors that could hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Gene Expression market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Gene Expression market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Services segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period attributed to growing demand for high-end gene expression profiling and bioinformatics services, in dose-limited toxicity studies, and availability of wide range of RNA-seq profiling services.

• High-Plex capacity segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising availability of high-throughput and fast multiplex gene analysis for multiplexes expression quantitation, increasing benefits of high-plex gene expression in drug research and biomarkers discovery, and introduction of efficient and affordable multiple solutions.

• Clinical diagnostic segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share over the forecast period attributable increasing application of gene expression analysis and profiling for early and precise diagnosis of genetic disorders, to understand the disease pathogenesis, and in tracking the progression of disease and its response to therapeutic approaches.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market between 2021 and 2028 attributable to increasing availability of more advanced research facilities, rising prevalence of genetic disorders, growing focus on development of personalized medicines, and increasing investments to accelerate genomics and proteomics research.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global gene expression market based on product and services, capacity, application, and region:

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Instrument

o PCR

o NGS

o DNA Microarray

o Others

• Consumables

o Reagents

o DNA Chips

• Services

o Gene Expression Profiling Services

 Sequencing Services

 Other Services

o Bioinformatics Solutions

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Low- To Mid- Plex Gene Expression Analysis

• High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Biotechnology Research

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the research report.

