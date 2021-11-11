India Gin Market To Reach Around US$ 413.7 Million By 2027 - Report by Coherent Market Insights
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India gin market is estimated to account for around US$ 266.2 million in terms of value in the year 2018 and it predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2027).
Gin is a type of alcoholic drink. This is a distilled alcoholic beverage made from grain and botanicals in various tastes. This alcoholic beverage is made from rye, barley, corn, and wheat, among other cereal grains. Juniper berries provide the aroma and flavour of gin, as well as the pine flavour. Furthermore, the most usually utilised botanical ingredients in the creation of gin include almond, fennel, cassia, coriander, anise, angelica, and citrus peels.
Market Driver:
Over the forecast period, rising disposable income is expected to be a major driving factor propelling the growth of the India Gin market. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, India's per-capita income in current prices reached Rs 1,26,406 (Rs 10,533.83 monthly) in 2018-19, up 10% from the previous year's estimate of Rs 1,14,958 (9,579.83 a month), indicating a 10% increase.
Market Opportunities:
Increasing product premiumization as a result of rising demand for premium brands among India's population is expected to present a significant growth opportunity for the gin market. For example, premium Indian rum company Wild Tiger Beverages is branching into the gin market with the launch of Gindia Original Craft gin in travel retail and duty-free in December 2019. It's a blend of traditional gin botanicals and hand-picked Indian botanicals, including Himalayan Juniper, Assam Tea, Green Cardamom, Black Pepper, Clove, and Sweet Orange Peel among the 23 botanicals used in its creation.
Trends:
In the Indian gin industry, the rising trend of product innovation is likely to boost market growth. Radico Khaitan, for example, recently brought Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin to the Indian retail market after successfully introducing it in over 16 countries and select duty-free retailers throughout the world. With this launch, the brand has entered not only a new segment, but also a new and rising craft gin category in the Indian domestic market.
Competitive Section:
Key players operating in India gin market are United Spirits Limited, Tilaknagar Industries Limited, Deejay Distilleries Private Limited, SNHL India Private Limited, Jagatjit Industries Limited, Mohan Meakin Limited, Radico Khaitan Limited, and Globus Spirits Limited
