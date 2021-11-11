Natural Food Colors Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026 | Top Companies - DDW Inc., Kalsec Inc. Etc.

global natural food colors market size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Natural Food Colors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global natural food colors market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Natural food colors refer to dyes or pigments that impart color to beverages and other food products. They are obtained from natural sources, including vegetables, fruits, and other plant parts. Some of the common sources of red, blue, and violet colors are anthocyanins available in beetroot, raspberries, and red cabbages. The green color is obtained from chlorophylls found in leaves and stems. Whereas, yellow, orange and red colors are produced from carotenoids, such as apricots, carrots, and tomatoes. These colors appear less vibrant than artificial colorings but do not affect the overall taste of the food. Moreover, natural food colors are non- or less toxic in nature with fewer side effects and are also used for therapeutic applications. As a result, they find application in the preparation of beverages, processed foods, meat products, fats and oil.

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-food-colors-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Natural Food Colors Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness regarding the associated benefits of natural food colors. They help enhance the color and prolong the shelf life of cooked and processed food products. In addition to this, natural food colors are free of genetically modified organisms (GMO) and allergens, due to which they can help protect the body against cellular damage, chronic diseases, and the effects of aging. Moreover, the growing concerns regarding the health hazards of synthetic colors have resulted in the shift toward natural food colors. Besides this, the rising disposable incomes of individuals have also increased the consumption of organic food that is healthier and safer than conventional food, which, in turn, is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry, rising research for new material sources and the implementation of favorable regulations promoting the adoption of natural food colors in toys and textiles are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen Holding

A/S, Naturex SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, FMC Corporation, Allied Biotech Corporation, DDW Inc., Kalsec Inc., and Doehler GmbH.

Browse full report with TOC: https://bit.ly/3gVjAsG

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Summary:

Based on the product, the market has been segmented into curcumin, carotenoids, anthocyanins, carmine, caramel, copper chlorophyllin, and others.

On the basis of the form, the market has been classified into liquid, powder, and gel.

The market has been categorized based on the application into processed food, meat and savories, beverages, baked products, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Browse related reports:

Mayonnaise Market Report: http://bit.ly/2SgE8nV

Sorbitol Market Report: http://bit.ly/2XP2eJb

Oats Market Report: http://bit.ly/2Slh46P

Parboiled and White Rice Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vSNTrV

Corn Starch Market Report: https://bit.ly/3uLXZdO

Cocoa Processing Market Report: http://bit.ly/2WebepP

Mung Beans Market Report: https://bit.ly/3tzdeWi

Sugar Market Report: https://bit.ly/3tDm70R

Fava Beans Market Report: https://bit.ly/3xYnAm2

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market Report: http://bit.ly/2yxE9al

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.