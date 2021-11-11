Modular Data Center Market in South America to Reach $2,397.09 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.5%

South America Modular Data Center Market

An increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers, surge in adoption of cloud services by SMEs, increase in demand for green data centers, upsurge in expansion of global data center industry players in the South America, and growing investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic drive the South America modular data center market. On the other hand, challenges such as transportation and vendor lock-in impede the growth to some extent. However, increasing demand for modular data centers by colocation providers is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The South America modular data center market was pegged at $515.63 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit $2.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The South America modular data center market is analyzed across components, enterprise size, industry vertical, and countries. Based on component, the solution segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, Brazil held the major share in 2020, generating more than half of the South America modular data center market. At the same time, the market across Chile would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the large enterprise's segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2028. The SME’s segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Key industry players - Equinix, Inc., Vertive Group Corporation, Flexenclosure AB, Gemelo, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CenturyLink, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and IBM Corporation.

COVID-19 scenario-

• Proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Internet of things (IoT) has led to significant rise in storage volume requirement, which in turn has impacted the South America modular data center market positively.

• This trend is most likely to persist post pandemic as well.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

