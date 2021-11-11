Cresol Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Cresol Market Size – USD 676.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends – High demand from the Asia Pacific region.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid awareness for the need of Vitamin-E and BHT in food supplements, cosmetics, and chemical industries are the drivers for the growth of the market.

The global Cresol market is forecasted to reach USD 878.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing adoption of cresol derivatives as a precursor in the production of antioxidants in personal care and chemical intermediates is expected to stimulate demand for products over the next few years.

The ability of vitamin E to minimize the risks associated with heart attack, chest pain, and joint pain should drive demand for cresols during the forecast period. Vitamin E is mainly used as an antioxidant to prevent clotting and blood sugar problems. BHT is another essential antioxidant derived from the cresol isomers, which find significance in the food, cosmetic, and chemical industries.

Derivatives of ortho isomers are mainly used in the agrochemical and pesticide industries. The agrochemical segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the volume of the global ortho-cresol market in 2019. Growing concerns about crop protection and pest control are expected to stimulate demand for products in the agrochemical industry.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals industry deals with the production and manufacturing of raw materials and chemicals for every end-use industry. The chemical industry produces industrial chemicals and raw materials and is a crucial part of the economy of every country. The increasing growth of end-use industries, rising penetration of materials informatics, the advent of 3D printing, and integration of advanced technologies and machinery are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising number of product approvals, launches, and strategic alliances have significantly contributed to market growth. The report offers an extensive database for technological developments and product advancements.

Growing concerns about the food shortage can be attributed to the lack of synergy between agricultural production and the growing demand for food in various regions of the Asia Pacific and Europe. The ability of ortho and meta isomer derivatives to improve pesticide performance is expected to stimulate demand for products as long-term plant growth regulators.

Key participants include Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Dakota Gasification Company, Lanxess AG, Konan Chemical Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ardison Oils & Electricals(P) Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SABIC, RüTGERS Group, Nanjing Long Yan Chemical Co. Ltd., Merisol Group of Companies, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cresols are mainly used in chemical intermediates in the production of vitamin E. The increase in the consumption of vitamin E and its wide range of applications, from human nutritional supplements, from animal feed additives to antioxidants to polymers, will stimulate industry growth. Due to the chemical properties of its derivatives used as reagents for vitamin E, perfumes, dyes, and the pharmaceutical sector. The application of m-cresol is increasing in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and agrochemical sectors due to its antimicrobial properties.

Para-cresol held the largest share of the cresol market in 2018. It is commonly used in the production of butylated hydroxytoluene, an antioxidant used in the cosmetic, food, and pharmaceutical industries. Meta-cresol acts for the synthesis of cresol as a chemical intermediate used in brake and clutch linings. The antimicrobial function of Meta-cresol has grown significantly in the applications of antiseptics and disinfectants.

North America and Europe are estimated to have a significant market share in the global cresol market due to the early adoption of technology and innovations. Besides, the presence of the leading market players is based in this region. Also, Europe, especially Western Europe, is the primary consumer of ortho-cresol as a chemical intermediary. These are mainly used for the formulation of products, including adhesives, disinfectants, and cleaning products.

Asia-Pacific region will experience a high market growth rate over the forecast period because of the presence of a vast population for the consumption of agricultural food products, particularly in China and India. As a result, the use of cresols in pesticides and other agrochemicals has exploded market demand over the forecast period. Besides, with a large population base suffering from diseases like diabetes, the use of cresols in pharmaceutical formulations is expected to increase during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Cresol market on the basis of Type, Source, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook

meta-Cresol

para-Cresol

ortho-Cresol

Source Outlook

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook

Agrochemicals & Pesticides

Antioxidants

Fragrance

Specialty Resins

Dyes

Vitamin E

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

