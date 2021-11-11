At 3.4% CAGR, Hydrogen Peroxide Market is Expected to Reach 6,624.4 Kilo Tons by 2027, CMI
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydrogen peroxide market was pegged at 4,944.8 Kilo Tons in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period according to Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report, by Product Type (35% Hydrogen Peroxide, 50% Hydrogen Peroxide, and Others), by Application (Paper & Pulp, Textile, Chemical Synthesis, Wastewater Treatment, Personal & Home Care Products, Food, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa), published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Dynamics
Water and oxygen breakdown hydrogen peroxide, making it a green oxidant. Bleaching, disinfection, intermediate chemical production, and cleaning/etching are just a few of the applications. Hydrogen peroxide is also used in the mining industry. Due to increased usage of hydrogen peroxide in pulp bleaching and recycled paper deinking, the pulp and paper sector maintains a leading share of the hydrogen peroxide market in 2018. Southeast Asia has seen particularly rapid growth in the pulp business. As a result, top producers in the Asia Pacific region are increasing their output of hydrogen peroxide.
To fulfil increased consumer demand, key hydrogen peroxide manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production capacity. Hansol Chemical Company, for example, expanded its hydrogen peroxide concentration plant in Ulsan, South Korea, in July 2018. Furthermore, the corporation extended its hydrogen peroxide factory in Jeonju, South Korea, in February 2019. Leading players' actions are having a favourable impact on the hydrogen peroxide market's growth.
Key Takeaways of the Market:
In 2018, Asia Pacific held the highest share of the worldwide hydrogen peroxide market, with 44.9 percent. The hydrogen peroxide market is being driven by two primary factors: increased demand for hydrogen peroxide and a large number of manufacturers. Because China has over 50 hydrogen peroxide factories, the country produced over 70% of the world's total hydrogen peroxide capacity in 2018. Over the projected period, increased demand for hydrogen peroxide is predicted to be driven by rising demand for various chemicals worldwide and a rapidly developing chemical sector.
Key players operating in the global hydrogen peroxide market include Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries A.G., Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Kemira Oyj, Thai Peroxide Limited (TPL), Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Hansol Chemical, and Nouryon among others
