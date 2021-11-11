Self Service Technologies Market| Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth

Self Service Technologies Market

Integration of biometric security services such as fingerprint recognition, which ensure secured financial transactions, would boost the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for self-service machines and automated devices, wireless communication, technology advancements, and remote management are the major factors driving the demand for the self service technology market.

The global market is expected to garner $31.75 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 13.98% during the period 2015 - 2020. Enterprises operating in sectors such as retail, healthcare, food & beverage, and banking would be the key demand facilitators.

However, stringent policies and regulations imposed by governments of different countries restrain the growth of self-service machines market. For instance, in Japan, the government has banned the use of alcohol and cigarette vending machines, by youngsters below the age of 18yrs. Similar restrictions are imposed by governments in other developed regions such as UK, and US.

The demand for self-service machines and automated devices, wireless communication, remote management and technology advancements, largely impact the self-service technology market. The ongoing trend reflects a broader adoption of self-service technology products and their installations at public places. The challenge for manufacturers is to provide these self- service machines at effective cost. In addition to the challenges posed by different government regulations, surviving in a competitive market is a major challenge for companies operating in the self-service technology market.

The kiosks segment would exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are forecasted as lucrative markets for kiosks. With the maximum number of installations, vending machines contributed nearly 57% to the overall revenue of self-service technology market in 2014. This segment is expected to grow at a steady pace, accounting for more than 50% of the overall market revenue, throughout the forecast period (2015 - 2020). Further, within the vending machines market, the beverage vending machines that include coffee, tea, soda, cold drink and alcohol vending machines, would generate the highest revenues for this segment throughout the analysis period (2014 - 2020). ATMs have emerged as multifunctional machines in the recent years. The easy installation process and the limited space required for deploying these machines, would supplement the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Key industry players - Kiosk Information Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co., Fujitsu, Glory Ltd., Azkoyen Group, Crane Co. (USA), Mass International Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Vend-Rite and IBM Corporation. Kiosk Information Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co., Fujitsu, Glory Ltd., Azkoyen Group, Crane Co. (USA), Mass International Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Vend-Rite and IBM Corporation.

