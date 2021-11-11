Knee Replacement Implants Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Reports And Data

High prevalence of Osteoporosis due to rise in geriatric population and unhealthy living habits, new product launches, increasing strategic developments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent analysis of Reports and Data, the knee replacement implant market has acquired a market value of USD 10.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to attain a value of USD 15.85 Billion dollars by the end of the forecast frame in 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. The knee replacement implant surgery is a surgical procedure which involves the replacement of the weight bearing part of the knee with an artificial substance known as an implant. These surgeries are commonly carried upon people with arthritis and other degenerative diseases. It is identified as one of the most effective mechanisms to relieve pain of patients. The use of 3D printing technology has been able to propel the market significantly within the forecasted period. The expenditure on health care in all the countries across the globe is another feature which was able to fuel the growth of the market. An era of highly functional implants has emerged owing technological advancements and aggressive research developments. Strategic mergers and acquisitions along with revolutionary product launches with aggressive marketing techniques are the primary strategies undertaken by the competitors.

The market is dominated by top brands who are able to sustain their market share by using innovative world class technology and aggressive promotional activities to spread medical awareness about their product.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1432

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1432

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Knee Replacement Implants market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Knee Replacement Implants market include:

ZIMMER BIOMET, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew Plc, Wright Medical Group, Conformis, B. Braun, Aesculap Implants Systems, OMNI life science, and Corin, among others.

Further key finding from the report:

• The use 3D printing technology and robot assisted surgeries which are minimally invasive in nature have aided the growth of the market for these products.

• Asia pacific is the fast-growing region for knee replacement implants due to factors like increasing disposable income, large amounts of people coming in for medical tourism especially in India, China and Thailand

• Technology and patient focused implants are identified to be key growth factors. Companies are starting to provide custom made implants to their patients.

• Competitive edge over the companies in the market is gained by innovative product launches and strategic merger and acquisition projects.

• The US market is valued at about 3,300 million USD in 2020 due degenerative diseases like arthritis being common among elderly, especially women. Physical accidents have also acted as a contributing factor

• Partial knee replacement surgery is becoming more common and is growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. This can be attributed to the discretion to only replace the damaged tissue.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/knee-replacement-implants-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Knee Replacement Implant market as follows:

Procedure Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Total Knee Replacement

• Partial Knee Replacement

• Revision Knee Replacement

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Stainless Steel

• Cobalt Chromium Alloys

• Titanium Alloys

• Polyethylene

• Ceramics

• Others

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Fixed Bearing Implants

• Mobile Bearing Implants

End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Service Centres

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1432

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Fibrinogen Concentrate Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/fibrinogen-concentrate-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-19-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data-/

Biopsy Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/biopsy-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-69-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

Creatinine Measurement Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/creatinine-measurement-market-size-to-value-at-usd-841-01-million-in-2028/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

