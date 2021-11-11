On-demand Learning Management System Market worth US$ 25.8 billion by 2025 - Report by Coherent Market Insights
On-demand Learning Management System Industry 2021 Company Profile, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Market Share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2027PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On-demand Learning Management System Market, by Deployment Model (Public and Private Cloud), by Delivery Mode (Distance learning, Instructor-led Training), by User Type (Academic and Corporate), by End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Consulting, and Others), and by Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).
According to Coherent Market Insights The On-demand Learning Management System market was valued at US$ 3729.1 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 25.8 billion by 2025
Market Overview:
On-demand learning management system has been introduced to provide effective and convenient classroom management solution for education systems. It is the effective integration of key components of on-demand learning management system and software-as-a-service platform. On-demand learning management system offers various advantages including better student experience, enhanced learning environment, improved learning management, and instant feedback compared to other traditional solutions. This new class management software allows instructors to remotely access the student's assignment using their web browser. The software also reduces instructor workload by automating routine classroom maintenance tasks, class management, student records, grade tracking and identification, student records, and reference check.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1138
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the global on-demand learning management system market include,
Adobe Systems
TalentLMS
DoceboLMS
Litmos
Trivantis
WizIQ
Mindflash
SchoolKeep
Latitude Learning LMS
SAP
Key Market Drivers:
Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global on-demand learning management system market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Camu, an EdTech solution with a Unified Student Information System and Learning Management Solution from Octoze Technologies, launched Learning Management System (LMS 2.0).
Moreover, funding for R&D in LMS is also expected to propel growth of the global on-demand learning management system market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Fireline Science LLC was awarded a competitive National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research grant to conduct R&D to create a new technical framework for an intelligent, edge-based LMS.
Key Takeaways
The global on-demand learning management system market is expected to propel growth of the global on-demand learning management system market over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of LMS in various sectors. For instance, in May 2021, Motive Learning, an e-learning technology company based in the U.S., assisted Menzies Aviation in launching their Latin America Learning Management System.
Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the on-demand learning management system market, owing to several M&A activities in the region. For instance, in December 2019, Absorb Software acquired ePath Learning, a cloud-based learning technology company in the U.S.
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1138
Mr. Raj Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here