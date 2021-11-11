Pulse Oximeters Market Rising Up Gradually With the Adoption of New Technologies

Pulse Oximeters

Pulse oximeters deal in the measurement of vital health parameters, such as respiratory rate, heart rate, and pulse rate.

Pulse Oximeters Market by Product Type (Table-Top/Bedside, Fingertip, Hand-Held, Wrist-Worn, and Pediatric Pulse Oximeters), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Pulse Oximeters Market by Product Type (Table-Top/Bedside, Fingertip, Hand-Held, Wrist-Worn, and Pediatric Pulse Oximeters), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Pulse oximeters deal in the measurement of vital health parameters, such as respiratory rate, heart rate, and pulse rate. These are used to monitor a patients status prior to or during diagnosis of health condition. Pulse oximeters are used in a medical setting, home, or at the site of medical emergency. Factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in inclination towards home monitoring, upsurge in incidence rate of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and rise in awareness among patients about advanced pulse oximeters are expected to drive the market. However, lack of awareness about these devices in low- and middle-income economies hampers the market growth.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Halma plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., Omron Corporation, and Smiths Group plc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. KEY BENEFITS

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY PLAYERS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top player positioning

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in geriatric population

3.3.1.2. Technological advancements

3.3.1.3. Rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases

3.3.1.4. Growing demand for portable monitoring devices

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Lack of awareness in developing countries

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Increase in healthcare expenditure in emerging economies

3.3.3.2. Proactive monitoring

