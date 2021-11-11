Flare Gas Recovery Systems Market To Surpass US$ 4.5 Billion By 2027 | Key Players UOP-A Honeywell Company, Zeeco India
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flare gas recovery systems market was estimated to be valued more than US$ 1.8 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027)
Flares systems are combustion devices that safely and effectively remove waste gases from a factory. They are described as safety mechanisms that prevent the unburned and dangerous gases from being released into the environment, and the process is known as gas recovery. They are commonly employed as a part of safety and maintenance in natural gas refineries, where they are used to collect waste gas for energy generation. As a result, it can be used for power re-generation and optimum energy efficiency.
Various natural gas producers are using flare systems to improve the infrastructure of their facilities, which is predicted to be a prominent trend that will boost market growth. In order to protect the environment, petroleum companies are constantly improving their systems to ensure smooth and safe operation of the components and to reduce carbon footprints. As a result, increased end-user initiatives for flare gas recovery systems are expected to drive market expansion.
The market is expected to increase as a result of an increasing number of collaborations and agreements between major players in the market to meet rising demand around the world. For example, in September 2017, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed the first deal on flare gas recovery and use in Tehran, valued at US$ 45.0 million and sponsored by NIOC, with France's Sofregaz Company and Iran's Sanat Sazeh Samin Company.
The growing use of flare gas systems in power generation applications is expected to generate potential growth prospects for the flare gas recovery systems market. The deployment of flare gas recovery systems is projected to rise as environmental concerns and the need to conserve the environment grow. Furthermore, a flare gas recovery system is being rapidly installed at various oil and gas and refineries in order to maximise energy utilisation and reduce energy consumption. Over the forecast term, this is expected to fuel market expansion even further.
North America
The introduction of initiatives and regulations by the EPA is fuelling the adoption and deployment of FGRS in gas processing plants and refineries across the U.S.
For instance, the EPA is monitoring facilities and imposing penalties for violations in this regard under the Clean Air Act.
Additionally, in order to avoid regulatory compliance issues, major facilities are focusing on the deployment of flare gas recovery systems.
