Kenesjay Green Selects io consulting to perform Preliminary FEED services for the NewGen Hydrogen Facility

Philip Julien and Richard Dyson in London this week Philip Julien KGL and the io team in London this week

This awards follows io's completion of the Bankable Feasibility Study for this groundbreaking world-scale project to decarbonise Trinidad's petrochem sector

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that Kenesjay Green Limited Ltd. (KGL) has selected the global project development consultancy io consulting (io) to perform Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for the NewGen Limited Carbon Neutral / Green Hydrogen Project with 27,200 mtpy production capacity. Scheduled for completion in 2025, this will be the first electrolysis-based hydrogen production facility to be built in Point Lisas, Trinidad, and one of the first of this scale in the world.

io will provide early-stage engineering and design services prior to final FEED award for the new hydrogen plant including execution of the assessment of Electrolyser Supplier Proposals received in response to a NewGen Request for Quotation (RFQ) inviting offers for Technology Supply.

This decision follows the conclusion of an evaluation of proposals submitted by several internationally renowned engineering contractors, which were received in response to a Request for Proposal (RFP) for FEED services issued in Q2 2021.

The new hydrogen plant is being built around the concept of capturing waste heat from industrial power generation facilities currently located in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and converting said heat into electrical power to be used for the electrolysis of water to produce hydrogen. Other sources of green renewable power are also being secured, and new sources developed.

This carbon-neutral hydrogen will be used by the local Tringen Ammonia Facility to decarbonize its existing operations and provide a new source of hydrogen for ammonia production. The NewGen plant will provide some 20% additional hydrogen feedstock required for the ammonia plant, becoming one of the first commercially viable new hydrogen production facilities globally.

Philip Julien, Chairman of the Board of KGL stated “I would like to celebrate this continuing partnership with io consulting, as this company initially completed the Bankable Feasibility Study for the NewGen Project. Their deep knowledge and the prospect of continuity of a highly experienced team into the FEED stage of the project will certainly augur well for the future. It will positively impact the project schedule, as FEED execution is on the critical path towards having the facility achieve startup and operations in 2025. NewGen has confidence in the quality of work produced by io and values our collaborative and flexible working relationship as demonstrated during our successful execution of the Bankable Feasibility Study. We therefore look forward with keen anticipation to partner with the io team as we move forward with this critical next phase.”

Richard Dyson, io consulting’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “Our team of highly experienced industry experts is passionate about the possibilities for Hydrogen in both transforming the energy sector with cleaner feedstock and accelerating decarbonization to meet climate goals. We look forward to working with the NewGen team on this exciting project, not only for the benefits it brings to Trinidad and Tobago’s Energy Sector, but also its global potential, as it is proof that we can be both carbon neutral and industrial. We will ensure close communication with KGL, as Project Owner and Developer, to ensure that the FEED-related requirements are addressed in an agile and professional manner.”

io is commencing its FEED-related work with NewGen, by initiating the final selection of a suitable Electrolyser Technology Supplier, since the Electrolyser OEM Supply is a major component of the design for the overall NewGen Facility.

About io consulting:

io is a pioneering development consultancy formed as a strategic joint venture between Baker Hughes and McDermott with the mission to work in the early front end of projects, bringing specific techno-economic expertise integrated with the access to technology and execution know-how of their parents and partner organisations. As specialist energy project architects, io helps their clients to conceptualise and design complex project developments, across the hydrocarbon and low carbon sectors. They operate in the earliest stages of the planning process, combining front end techno-economic consulting expertise with our Baker Hughes’ and McDermott’s deep domain execution and technical know-how to bring much greater certainty to the early stages of projects. As a systems integrator io ensures all elements of projects work together to achieve the objectives of the whole. Baker Hughes is a leading energy technology company, that develops and deploys the most advanced technologies to serve energy and industrial companies looking for more efficient, more reliable and cleaner solutions. McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry with technology driven approaches to design and build infrastructure solutions for transforming the oil and gas sector. For more information visit www.ioconsulting.com

About Kenesjay Green Limited:

Kenesjay Green Limited is a regional energy revolution company that is dedicated to developing a pipeline of viable decarbonizing and green project opportunities that create pioneering first-mover advantages. KGL generate green-growth business opportunities in Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Greening of Existing Industries, Leveraging the New Hydrogen Economy, Carbon Reduction and Transportation Transition. NewGen Energy Limited (NewGen), is the launch project of Kenesjay Green Limited and has embarked on the development of a proposed carbon-neutral/green hydrogen production facility – a first for Trinidad & Tobago. The NewGen project is centered on the development of the world’s first industrial-scale Carbon Neutral/Green Hydrogen Plant which will produce carbon-neutral hydrogen for downstream processing via a process of water electrolysis. The intent is to supply Low Carbon & Green Hydrogen (H2) to the Tringen Ammonia Facility in Point Lisas. For more information visit www.kenesjaygreen.com