Automotive Heat Shield Market Overview 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

Automotive Heat Shield Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Automotive Heat Shield Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global automotive heat shield market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 IMARC Group expects the market to grew at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

An automotive heat shield refers to metal plates designed to protect various automotive parts from overheating. It can also be produced from other metallic and non-metallic materials, such as nylon, ceramic, fiberglass, and aluminum. An automotive heat shielddissipates, reflects, and absorbs the heat generated from the vehicular engine through thermal insulation and radiative cooling. This mechanism controls the under-bonnet temperature and maintains optimal thermal comfort, thereby increasing driver comfort and engine performance. Apart from this, automotive heat shields exhibit high emissivity, good refractoriness, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends & Drivers:

A significant expansion in the automotive sector, along with the increasing demand for commercial and electric vehicles (EVs) is majorly driving the global automotive heat shield market growth. Additionally, rapid technological advancements, such as the incorporation of turbochargers in compression and automotive spark ignition (SI) systems, to increase engine performance are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for high mobility, lightweight, and fuel-efficient vehicles are encouraging manufacturers to use metal composites and meta-framing materials in the production of automotive heat shields, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Autoneum

Carcoustics

Dana Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc

ElringKlinger AG

HAPPICH GmbH

Lydall Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

NICHIAS Corporation

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Zircotec

Automotive Heat Shield Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Material, Product, Application and Vehicle Type.

Breakup by Material:

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Breakup by Product:

Single Shell

Double Shell

Sandwich Type

Breakup by Application:

Exhaust System

Turbocharger

Under Bonnet

Engine Compartment

Under Chassis

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

