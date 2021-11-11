Dairy Snacks Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast

Dairy Snacks Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dairy Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Dairy snacks are dairy-based products rich in essential nutrients like calcium, vitamins B12 and B5, magnesium, pantothenic acid, and riboflavin. Some commonly consumed dairy snacks include cheese, yogurt and ice cream. Dairy snacks offer numerous health benefits, such as reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, colorectal cancer, and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like osteoporosis, if consumed in moderation. As a result, dairy snacks have gained popularity as a nutritional snacking option.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Dairy Snacks Market Trends:

The global dairy snacks market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for convenient and on-the-go snacks due to changing dietary patterns, hectic lifestyles and elevating incomes. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of dairy snacks and the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle has augmented product demand. Furthermore, the shifting consumer preferences toward high-value foods and several product innovations like the introduction of lactose-free and low-calorie variants have bolstered the market growth. Other factors, including the emerging trend of healthy snacking, increasing health consciousness among consumers and growing popularity of high protein food products, are also anticipated to impel the market growth.

Dairy Snacks Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Friesland Campina, Lactalis International, Megmilk Snow Brand Co.Ltd, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle S.A, Organic Valley, The Kraft Heinz Company and Unilever PLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Cheese

• Yogurt

• Ice Cream

• Others

Breakup by Nature:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• HoReCa

• Foods and Beverages Industry

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

