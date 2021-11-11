MENA Nutraceuticals Market To Surpass US$ 20.0 Billion By 2027 | Top vendors BASF SA, DANONE, Arla Foods, Nestle SA
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MENA Nutraceuticals Market is gaining major traction with BASF partnering with Glycosyn for the development and commercialization of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) for broad use in dietary supplements and functional nutrition
A nutraceutical, often known as a "biomedical," is a medical alternative that claims to provide health advantages through the use of herbs. Nutraceuticals are concentrated plant extracts that are used to cure disease, strengthen the immune system, and promote healthy ageing. The rapidly expanding demand for meat and milk, which is further forcing animal feed manufacturers to add functional foods to their animal feed products, is one of the important drivers boosting market expansion. Meat consumption in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach 4.3 kilos per capita by 2029, up from 3.9 kilogrammes per capita in 2020, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). As a result, such factors have the potential to boost the MENA nutraceuticals market.
Nutraceuticals play a significant role in modern society. Many nutraceuticals contain vitamins, minerals, herbs, enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics. With the exception of vitamin C, which is found in citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits, most Nutraceuticals come from plants, wheatgrass, or other legumes (especially rice bran and buckwheat) and other foods that contain high levels of testaments. Consumers across GCC, North Africa, and the Middle East are increasingly becoming health conscious. As a result of this, the demand for dietary supplements in the MENA region is increasing. Besides, with rising disposable income and increased purchasing power of consumers, the demand for healthy food is likely to bolster. Hence, these factors can augment growth of the MENA nutraceuticals market.
Nutraceuticals containing prebiotics have been shown in some studies to reduce the incidence of inflammatory bowel diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome. Despite these factors, certain challenges remain prevalent and can limit growth of the MENA nutraceuticals market. For instance, weak standards in the MENA nutraceuticals and a lack of strict regulations can impede market development. Besides, a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of nutraceutical products across rural regions can restrict growth of the MENA nutraceuticals market.
While Nutraceuticals do contribute to the prevention and treatment of disease, they also have their own limitations. For example, while prebiotics improves the absorption of dietary fiber, they may interfere with the efficacy of some cancer drugs that act on the intestines. When it comes to regional impact, the Middle East and Africa seem to be ginning robust traction in the MENA nutraceuticals market. This is typically due to the presence of an underdeveloped economy. In fact, Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar are making significant contributions with high demand for nutrition. Recently, in May 2019, BASF entered into a partnership agreement with Glycosyn for the development and commercialization of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) for broad use in dietary supplements and functional nutrition.
