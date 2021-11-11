Food Colors Market is Generating Revenue of $3.5 Billion by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Food Colors

Growing demand for natural colors across the globe due to its organic properties drives the growth of the global food colors market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Colors Market by Type (Natural Colors and Artificial Colors), by Applications (Meat Products, Beverages, Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Food & Vegetables, Oils & Fats, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".According to the report, the global food colors industry accounted for $2.1 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $3.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3532

Rise in demand for natural colors owing to their organic properties, surge in consumer demand for clean label color products, and increase in marketing activities and enhancement in distribution channels have boosted the growth of the global food colors market. However, high extraction cost of natural ingredients, increase in awareness regarding side effects of artificial food colors, and lack of awareness about food colors in undeveloped nations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for cost-effective natural products and surge in investments by small- and mid-sized food products manufacturing companies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 has greatly affected the growth of the global food colors market.

• Increase in awareness regarding strong immunity and side-effects of artificial food colors have increased the demand for natural colors.

• Acceleration of back-to-basics trend that encourages people to make bakery and other food recipes at homes is expected to increase demand for natural colors.

By type, the natural color segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global food colors market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in consumer preference and awareness regarding their health benefits associated with natural colors. The research also analyzes the artificial color segment.

By application, the bakery & confectionery segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the study period. This is attributed to surge in demand for bakery & confectionery items, busy lifestyle, and increase in preference for fresh & ready-to-eat convenience foods comprising high nutritional values. However, the meat products segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to around one-fifth of the global food colors market, as these products serve as a rich and concentrated source of nutrients, including proteins, fats, vitamins B12, iron, and zinc.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3532

Region wise, Europe was the prominent market in 2019, garnering maximum share, owing to high consumption of bakery & confectionery, dairy, seafood, products in majority of the European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. Furthermore, consumers in the region are attracted by new colors, texture, and higher nutrition content, which drives the market growth. Furthermore, North America is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.70%, owing to health benefits offered by few natural colorants ingredients such as anthocyanins, carotenoids, safflower, and carmine in the region.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Givaudan (Naturex S.A.), AromataGroup SRL (FiorioColori SPA),Archer Daniels Midland Company,Kalsec, Inc., D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. (DDW), Chr. Hansen A/S, International Flavors & Fragrances,Dohler Group,Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Similar Reports:

Paraquat Dichloride Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paraquat-dichloride-market

Low Calorie Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-food-market