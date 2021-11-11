Polyolefin Market Research Report Including Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis & Key Players Analysis By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 180.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends –

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyolefin Market will be worth USD 310.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the recent past, there has been an increase in usage of eco-friendly polyolefins that cause lower emissions along with a minimum environmental degradation. This is because of the rising awareness of the consumers regarding protection of the environment, a rise in efforts to curb plastic waste disposal, and strict government laws. Besides complying with environmental norms, corporations are majorly investing in R&D activities, in order to develop novel plastic products which will have the potential to replace conventional plastics in terms of physical and chemical properties.



Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Key Highlights From The Report.

Dow Chemicals, a Michigan-based chemical corporation received the Edison award in April 2019 for its revolutionary discovery of polyolefin dispersion epoxy coating for Canvera metal. To minimize epoxy and bisphenol A, the coating improvises polyolefin dispersion.

Pressure is mounting on the medical business to reduce its use of single-use plastics. Presently, the business is dependent on significant usage of PVC, a plastic variant which is harmful to the environment. However, new analysis indicates that polyolefin-based plastics helps to cut back on energy usage as well as emissions through combustion.

Increasing investments have been witnessed by the residential sector in the recent past, which are followed by developments in the packaging market. These factors are likely to stimulate market growth over the coming years. If this continues, a steady rate of growth along with rise in sales of polyolefins can be predicted over the next few years. Competition is probably going to accentuate on a global scale in the polyolefins market within the next few years, as a result of implementation of stringent environmental norms. This is likely to make new opportunities for players within the market.

Key participants include DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, LyondellBasell Industries, and BASF SE among others.

Regions like North America and Europe are the most stable market for polyolefins. These markets are relatively mature and are expected to witness stagnant growth. Asia Pacific on the other hand holds a lot of potential for growth in the coming years. China holds a significant share of the market within the region and India is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market. This is majorly attributed to the increase in population in conjunction with speedy industrialization which is likely to boost the region’s growth. South Asian countries like Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia are the futuristic markets.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyolefin Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Thermoplastic Olefin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Film and Sheet

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Profile Extrusion

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Polyolefins market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Polyolefins market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Polyolefin Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Polyolefin Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing rate of industrialization and expansion of packaging industry



4.2.2.2. Rising demand of environment friendly adhesives



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Volatility in raw material price and complicated chemical routing



4.2.3.2. Time dependent failure of polyolefin at high load



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continued…!



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

