Home Improvement Services Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2030

Growth of the home improvement services market is majorly driven by rise in interest rates and property costs.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The home improvement services market size was valued at $316.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $585.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Home improvement services include renovation, remodeling, and refurbishment of old homes as per the choice of the customer. The revenue generated by charging fees for designing and construction & installation of new infrastructure in old homes is considered in the home improvement services market.

The major driving factor of the home improvement services market is remodeling of newly bought old homes before moving into it to feel like moving into a new place and also to discard the old look and faults in the house. In addition, rise in interest rates on houses and property cost has led people to spend on home renovation rather than to spend huge amounts on new houses.

Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12216

Leading market players in global Home Improvement Services Market include:

Belfor, Coit Services, Inc., Crane Renovation Group, DKI Ventures, LLC, FirstService Corporation, Mr. Handyman, Power Home Remodeling Group, LLC, Rainbow Restoration, Servpro, and Venturi Restoration

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

The home improvement services market is segmented on the basis of type, buyers age, city type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into kitchen renovation & addition, bathroom renovation & addition, exterior & interior replacements, system upgrades, and others. Depending on buyers age, it is classified into under 35, 35-54, 55-64, and above 65. On the basis of city type, the market is bifurcated into metro cities and other non-metro cities & towns. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Home improvement services Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12216

Key Findings Of The Study:

• By type, the exterior & interior replacements segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By buyers age, the 35-54 segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By city type, the metro cities segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2030 with CAGR ]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis,

Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12216