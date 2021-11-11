Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the adoption of cloud-based applications will drive the demand for intelligent drug discovery.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Intelligent Drug Discovery market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Intelligent Drug Discovery market. The growing adoption of cloud-based applications and the expiration of patented drugs will pave the way for new generic and OTC medicines, which will influence market demand. The advancement in deep learning and machine learning will allow pharmaceutical companies to reorganize molecule binding properties with high accuracy.

The report offers a holistic coverage of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets. The intelligent drug technology market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using artificial intelligence. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases.

Another market driving the demand for intelligent drug discovery will be the availability of various options to carry out the standard options such as customization capabilities and data mining on the AI platform. However, lack of data sets in drug discovery and scarcity of skilled professionals will hinder market demand. The constant increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in the development of various drugs are also influencing the market growth. Intelligent drug discovery process help in the design and development of novel products.

To get a sample copy of the Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/356

Key participants include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Intelligent Drug Discovery market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Optibrium launched Cerella, an intelligence platform for active learning in drug discovery. Cerella’s architecture combines cloud computing with on-premises deployment offering both scalability and data security.

The software segment held a larger market share, and factors such as less cost and time, low rate of failure, a large number of software developers for the discovery of drugs, and strong demand from big pharmaceuticals are driving the segment’s demand.

Machine learning help in optimizing therapy by integrating clinical and biomedical data with computational models. It is used to build software for combinational therapies and testing drugs. Machine learning offers a lucrative potential for drug discovery and personalized medicine.

To learn more details about the Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-drug-discovery-market

Regional Landscape section of the Intelligent Drug Discovery report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market on the offering, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Immuno-Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/356

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Need to Control Drug Discovery & Development Costs and Reduce Time

4.2.2.2. Growing Number of Cross-Industry Collaborations and Partnerships

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited Availability of Data Sets

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Intelligent Drug Discovery Market By Offering Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Services

Continue...

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/356

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Ambulatory Device Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambulatory-device-market

Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laparoscopy-and-endoscopy-devices-market

Asthma Spacers Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/asthma-spacers-market

Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prenatal-testing-and-newborn-screening-market

Hydralazine Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydralazine-market

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market

Health Data Archiving Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/health-data-archiving-market

Whole Exome Sequencing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/whole-exome-sequencing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.