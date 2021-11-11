Organ Care Products Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2021-2030

Organ Care Products

The demand for organs, increase in number of patients waiting for organ-transplants are expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organ Care Products Market by Product Type (Trolley and Portable), Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Heart, and Lungs), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Organ care products are medical devices developed for storing donor organs for a longer period while providing the necessary nutrients to the organ. This device is used to store organs for a specified period. Organs must be kept in optimal conditions and can be entirely managed before an organ transplant. This technology aids in monitoring organs such as kidney, liver, heart, and lungs to ensure optimum conditions. Organ care products contain one or more pump units, thermo units, and trolleys. Furthermore, organ care products can be customized for different types of organs.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

There is an increase in the demand for medical supplies needed for the infected population. Respiratory support devices such as atomizers, life support machines, oxygen generators, and monitors are among the primarily used medical devices in clinical treatment. COVID-19 has also resulted in significant increase in the demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses.

The need for medical supplies has increased among both from the healthcare professionals and the civil population for precautionary measures, owing to rise in number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. Manufacturers of these products have an opportunity to profit from this increased demand for medical supplies to ensure appropriate and consistent supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Therefore, COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the organ care products market.

Top Impacting Factors

1) Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population surge in adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, rise in cases of organ failures, increase in awareness about the organ transplant, and surge in alcohol & cigarettes consumption drive the growth of the organ care products market.

2) However, lack of organ donors and lack of awareness about organ donation limit the growth of the market.

3) Strong demand for organs and increase in number of patients waiting for organ-transplants are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The Major Key Players Are:

TransMedics, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Bridge to Life, Paragonix Technologies, Inc., OrganOx Limited, Preservation Solution Inc., Organ Assist B.V.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Organ Care Products Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Organ Care Products Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Organ Care Products Market growth.

