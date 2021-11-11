Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Trends – The rise in the synthesized oligonucleotides applications.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market that offers valuable insights to the investors, stakeholders, and business strategists for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. Moreover, the increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides are also likely to augment the market growth over the forecasted timeline.

The rapid growth of the global market for oligonucleotide synthesis can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced therapeutic procedures. Besides, the rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to drive the market growth further. The report clearly defines the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market position on a global level. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. The lack of standardized regulations for the safe use of synthesized oligonucleotide is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecasted period.

Key participants include GeneDesign, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Idec International GmbH, Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and GenScript, Inc. among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Integrated DNA Technologies , a leading producer of integrated genomics solutions, has announced the opening of a new production facility located in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. The plant extends the production capacity of IDT and will provide the east section of the United States with industry-leading turnaround times for its product range. Integrated DNA Technologies also planned the North Carolina plant for the first development of goods in response to the COVID-19 epidemic to aid its clients' activities related to COVID-19 analysis and testing.

In the forecast timeframe, the research segment is anticipated to dominate the market with CAGR of 13.0%. The increase in the number of genome research projects undertaken by academic research institutes facilitated the dominant market position in this segment.

The report offers a comprehensive impact analysis of the pandemic on the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market and its key segments. Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The report bifurcates the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Linkers

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Equipment

Probe

Adaptor

Reagent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals

Biotechnology

Laboratories

Regional Landscape section of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for advanced therapeutic and diagnosis procedures

4.2.2.3. The growing focus on customized medicine

4.2.2.4. The rising funding for synthetic biology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of expertise

4.2.3.2. Lack of standardized regulations for synthesized oligos safe usage

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Linkers

5.1.2. Synthesized Oligonucleotides

5.1.3. Equipment

5.1.4. Probe

5.1.5. Adaptor

5.1.6. Reagent

Continue...

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

