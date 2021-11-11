Neurostimulation Devices Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing prevalence of chronic nervous disorders and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the demand of the market.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Neurostimulation Devices Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Neurostimulation Devices market that offers valuable insights to the investors, stakeholders, and business strategists for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. The report clearly defines the Neurostimulation Devices market position on a global level. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region.

The report offers a comprehensive impact analysis of the pandemic on the Neurostimulation Devices market and its key segments. Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The report bifurcates the Neurostimulation Devices market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic nervous disorders. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to the growing preference among patients and doctors for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays is expected to drive the growth of neurostimulation devices. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Dystonia, Parkinson's diseases, is most likely to drive the demand for neurostimulation devices.

Key participants include BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, ST. JUDE MEDICAL, MEDTRONIC, NEURONETICS, INC., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., NEVRO CORPORATION, INTRAPACE, Abbott Laboratories, LivaNova PLC, and Bayer AG, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. The platform was designed to overcome limitations with current spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as battery performance, and can power the Evolve workflow. It can track patients 24/7 and help in monitoring chronic pain.

The spinal cord stimulator segment held the largest market share of 46.2% in 2019. The rising need for treating spinal injuries and neuropathic pain is most likely to increase the demand for the Spinal Cord Stimulators across the globe.

Pain management is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.0%. The increasing incidence of chronic and acute pain disorders among patients suffering from neurological disorders is expected to increase the usage of neurostimulation devices for pain management.

Technological advancement in the healthcare infrastructure of several countries through the implementation of intelligent technologies is expected to boost the demand for the devices. Implementation of advanced technologies such as Artificial intelligence and machine learning is helping in the development of smart neuromodulation, which is most likely to benefit the patients suffering from brain damage.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Neurostimulation Devices Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sacral Nerve stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Gastric Electric Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epilepsy

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Pain management

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Essential Tremor

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Neurostimulation Devices report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

