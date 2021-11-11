Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2025

Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the students and workers non-residential accommodation market is expected to grow from $9.84 billion in 2020 to $10.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. Globalization is expected to pave the way for more joint ventures, foreign investments, global expansion and multi-national companies setting up facilities in high growth regions, thereby allowing restaurant operators to offer their cuisines to customers around the world.

The non-residential accommodation market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate rooming and boarding houses and similar facilities, such as off campus dormitories, residential clubs, and workers' camps. These establishments provide temporary or longer-term accommodation, which, for the period of occupancy, may serve as a principal residence. These establishments also may provide complementary services, such as housekeeping, meals, and laundry services.

Trends In The Global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Market

Restaurants are using menu engineering and restaurant reporting strategies to improve customers’ experience and improve profits. Separate menus for appetizers, entrées/main dishes, desserts, and beverages are giving servers an additional touch point to ask customers to add something to their order. Also, restaurant operators are analyzing customer preferences through data-driven approaches that enable restaurants to offer relevant choices to the customers at each point in the meal.

Global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Market Segments:

The global students and workers non-residential accommodation market is further segmented:

By Type: Dormitories, Off Campus Establishments, Migrant Workers' Camps

By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others

By Geography: The global students and workers non-residential accommodation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe students and workers non-residential accommodation market accounts for the largest share in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Market Organizations Covered: Centurion Corporation, American Campus Communities, Education Realty Trust Inc, Unite Group Inc, Campus Crest Communities Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

