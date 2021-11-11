Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape & Business Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Growing prevalence of chromosome syndrome in babies is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market.

The report offers a holistic coverage of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets. Prenatal testing enables individuals to make informed decisions as to whether diagnostic testing should be carried out. Associated fetal chromosomal anomalies typically include the benefit or lack of genetic material that can differ from small segments to small segments of chromosomes to entire chromosomes.

The prenatal testing and newborn screening market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in detecting fetal chromosome defects. Prenatal testing is considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). The increasing popularity among pregnant women as an alternative to amniocentesis and awareness of genetic problems in the fetus and newborn babies drives prenatal testing and newborn screening market.

To get a sample copy of the Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/346

Key Highlights From The Report

Ultrasonography is projected to observe a significant growth rate in the forecast period, owing to the ability of the ultrasound diagnosis to detect anomalies in the position of the baby and actions within the womb.

The hospital held a substantial market share in 2019 due to the growing introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing, coupled with rapid technological developments in newborn screening, the presence of skilled professionals, and better reimbursement scenario.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Color Genomics, Edinburgh Genomics, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, CRISPR, Illumina Inc., Editas Medicine, and Qiagen NV, among others.

To learn more details about the Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prenatal-testing-and-newborn-screening-market

Regional Landscape section of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global prenatal testing and newborn screening market on the basis of type, test type, technology, instrument, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Invasive

Invasive

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mass Spectrometry

Electrophoresis

Enzyme Immunoassays

DNA Assays

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasonography

Reagent and Assay Kits

Tandem Quadrupole Detector

Incubator Shaker

Hearing Screen Instruments

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Maternity & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/346

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of chromosome syndromes in babies

4.2.2.2. Rising average maternal age

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for non-invasive techniques

4.2.2.4. Improved reimbursement scenarios

4.2.2.5. Increasing demand for screening genetic disorders in newborns

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Low awareness in developing and underdeveloped region

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Prenatal Testing

5.1.2. Newborn Screening

Continue...



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/346

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Ambulatory Device Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambulatory-device-market

Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laparoscopy-and-endoscopy-devices-market

Asthma Spacers Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/asthma-spacers-market

Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prenatal-testing-and-newborn-screening-market

Hydralazine Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydralazine-market

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market

Health Data Archiving Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/health-data-archiving-market

Whole Exome Sequencing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/whole-exome-sequencing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.