Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

A surge in demand for tracking surgical devices and a rise in the improvement in patient safety is boosting the market demand.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report, titled ‘Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market’, can be considered a profound analysis of the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The surgical instrument tracking system market is used in the healthcare industry for tracking new technology and smartphones and tablets. The Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market in each key region of the world. Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth.

The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market. Another major propelling factor is the implementation of a unique device identification (UDI) system by the Food and Drug Administration. This has led most of the devices to include UDI in human and machine-readable form. However, factors such as budget limitations, massive cost systems, and lengthy investment cycles can hinder the growth of the market.

Healthcare resource management has gained traction with the rise in concern for the security and safety of medical instruments and devices. These devices help in tracking the instrument and enable proper resource utilization. The demand for the market is growing due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 incidences. The increase in the number of patients has affected the market positively.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Terso Solutions announced its partnership with Medical Tracking Solutions, Inc. They launched an RFID surgical loaner kit tracking solution to help the visibility for manufacturers and hospitals from the warehouse to the point of use and everything in between.

Surgical instrument tracking system hardware is gaining popularity as there is a repeat purchase of non-durable radiofrequency-identification barcode labels that require constant replacement as they are more prone to detachment during damage or washing.

Key participants include Material Management Microsystems, Fortive Corporation Group, Haldor Advanced Technologies, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Mobile Aspects, Key Surgical, Inc., TGX Medical Systems, B. Braun Melsungen, Xerafy, and Getinge Group, among others.

The advent of the latest technology and usage of tracking systems in the form of bar codes has fueled market growth. It improves patient safety and fast and accurate instrument identification, resulting in an optimized process. The need for research centers and clinics to improve workflow is also benefitting the market demand. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report on the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years.

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market on the basis of component, technology, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Hardware

Readers

Tags

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radiofrequency identification (RFID)

Barcode

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Public Hospitals

Others

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Requirement for better inventory and asset management practices

4.2.2.2. Growth of the surgical instruments market

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High system cost, long investment cycles, and lack of realization of ROI

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Services

5.1.3. Hardware

5.1.3.1. Readers

5.1.3.2. Tags

5.1.3.3. Others

Continue...

Key Objectives of the Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

