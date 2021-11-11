Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Grows At Rate Of 19% Through 2021

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the hotel and other travel accommodation market is expected to grow from $673.02 billion in 2020 to $801.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1052.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. This rising awareness is resulting in large number of people travelling abroad and is expected to drive growth in the hotel and other travel accommodation industry during the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2198&type=smp

The hotel and other travel accommodation market consists of sales of short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide short-term lodging services and related goods in facilities known as hotels, motor hotels, resort hotels, and motels. The establishments in this industry may offer food and beverage services, recreational services, conference rooms, convention services, laundry services, parking, and other services.

Trends In The Global Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market

Hotels are using technologies that are transforming customer experiences. Some technologies are leading to great improvements and savings to the hotel and other travel accommodation market. The most significant trend in the accommodation industry is the use of near-field-communication (NFC) technology, infrared technologies, and robots. NFC gives users the ability to exchange data between devices, making mobile payments an instant, secure process. Infrared sensors are used in hotels to address customer complaints involving housekeeping interruptions. Hotels are also using robots to deliver amenities to guest rooms and for other functional purposes. Hotel operators are investing in systems and technologies that can automate processes, cut costs and personalize the experience for guests.

Global Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Segments:

The global hotel and other travel accommodation market is further segmented:

By Type: Hotel And Motel, Casino Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Accommodation, All Other Traveler Accommodation

By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others

By Application: Tourist Accommodation (Leisure), Official Business (Professional)

By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

By Geography: The global hotel and other travel accommodation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific hotel and other travel accommodation market accounts for the largest share in the global hotel and other travel accommodation market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hotel-and-other-travel-accommodation-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hotel and other travel accommodation global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hotel and other travel accommodation market, hotel and other travel accommodation global market share, hotel and other travel accommodation global market players, hotel and other travel accommodation global market segments and geographies, hotel and other travel accommodation market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Market Organizations Covered: Marriott International; Hilton Worldwide; Wyndham Corporation; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

