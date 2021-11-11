Isoflavones Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing cancer incidences is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The latest research report, titled 'Global Isoflavones Market', can be considered a profound analysis of the global Isoflavones industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The Global Isoflavones Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Isoflavones market in each key region of the world. Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Isoflavones market.

The isoflavones market is observing a high demand attributed to growing cancer incidences. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Isoflavones play a crucial role in inhibiting the development and growth of cancer by gene modulation associated with apoptosis and cell cycle control. The report on the global Isoflavones market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years. The Global Isoflavones Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Isoflavones market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

Key participants include BASF SE, Biomax, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutra Green Biotechnology, DSM, International Flavors and Fragrances, Nexira Inc., Herbo Nutra, and SK Bioland, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

The growing demand for isoflavones from the personal care and cosmetics industry for the treatment of wrinkles, skin tightening, sun damage protection, and skin hydration is significantly driving the market growth.

Isoflavones are a rich source of antioxidants, which helps lower cholesterol levels, thereby protecting the cardiovascular system and reducing the risk of stroke and coronary heart disease.

There is a growing inclination amongst consumers across the globe towards healthy well-being and are conscious about their food consumption that has increased the usage of natural products like isoflavones.

Global Isoflavones Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Isoflavones market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soy

Red Clover

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Isoflavones market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

