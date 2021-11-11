PEEK Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 721.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends –Increasing demand from the automotive industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global PEEK market is projected to be worth USD 1,225.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone) market is observing a high demand attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. A growing emphasis on safety standards and eco-friendliness is a critical factor driving the demand for PEEK in the automotive industry, which consistently focuses on reducing manufacturing costs and improving efficiency and durability to provide prolonged warranties. The growing necessity for automotive weight reduction, fueled by the need to have better mileage and lower carbon dioxide emissions, are causative of the miniaturization of the automotive component and modules and functional incorporation.

Emergen Research has published a new market research report titled Global PEEK Market Forecast to 2027 comprising statistical data represented in tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures to aid in easy understanding of the market. The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides a futuristic perspective about the market trends, growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data. It provides an in-depth assessment of market size, market share, revenue growth, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/297

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Solvay launched KetaSpire® PEEK XT, which provides the benefits of standard PEEK’s chemical resistance and improved strength and rigidity at higher temperatures.

PEEK plastic gives a maximum weight saving of 80.0% than metals. The lightweight characteristic, along with low friction and wear rate and exceptional resistance to corrosion, can enhance the total transmission efficiency.

Peek Polymers maintains its physical form and physical characteristics under tremendously high temperatures up to 480 degrees Centigrade. It is approved by the FDA for use in the food & beverage industry. Also, it is resistant to harsh chemicals and emits significantly less amount of toxic-gases.

Europe contributed to significant market share in 2019 attributed to stringent regulatory policies and technological innovations in the aerospace and automotive industries.

Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Solvay SA, Darter Plastics Inc., Evonik Industries, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., SABIC, Victrex PLC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd., Jrlon Inc., and Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd., among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/297

Emergen Research has segmented the global PEEK market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Filled

Carbon Filled

Unfilled

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Oil & Gas

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/297



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. PEEK Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. PEEK Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for lightweight materials



4.2.2.2. Increasing demand from the aerospace industry



4.2.2.3. Increasing demand from the automotive industry



4.2.2.4. Surging demand from emerging markets



4.2.2.5. Surging demand for additive manufactured molds



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive product



4.2.3.2. Availability of substitutes



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continued….!

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global PEEK Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/297

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the requirements of the clients. Please get in touch with and our team will ensure the customization is as per your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Cast Elastomers Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cast-elastomers-market

Titanium Nitride Coating Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/titanium-nitride-coating-market

Cold Plasma Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-plasma-market

Cooling Fabrics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cooling-fabrics-market

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyvinylidene-fluoride-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.