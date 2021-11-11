Global Electronics And Appliance Stores Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Electronics And Appliance Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Electronics And Appliance Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the electronics and appliance stores market is expected to grow from $982.21 billion in 2020 to $1064.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1334.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyse data it will become easier for electronics and appliance stores to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers, thus it is expected to drive the market going forward.

The electronics and appliance stores market consists of sales of electronics and appliances by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that sell electronics and appliances to ultimate users from fixed point-of-sale locations. The segment is typically operated from the locations that have provisions for floor displays and provide electrical capacity for demonstration of the products.

Trends In The Global Electronics And Appliance Stores Market

Electronics stores are rapidly adopting technology to implement efficient workflow, better store management and services. The stores now have traffic-tracking sensors, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, handheld scanners, and heat maps, all designed to offer a real-time snapshot of how the modern consumer is shopping. These digital technologies help in real-time stock management, inventory controls, make solid predictions and demand forecasting. Global electronics and appliance stores including Best Buy, Conn’s, Fry’s Electronics, the retail operations of Apple, Fnac Darty (Belgium), GOME (China), Saturn brands (Germany), and Yamada Denki (Japan) have adopted a wide range of digital technologies to enhance the in-store experience.

Global Electronics And Appliance Stores Market Segments:

The global electronics and appliances market is further segmented:

By Type: Hardware Suppliers & Security Stores, Consumer Electronics Stores

By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

By Geography: The global electronic and appliance store market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific electronics and appliance stores market accounts for the largest share in the global electronics and appliance stores market.

Electronics And Appliance Stores Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electronics and appliance stores global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electronics and appliance stores market, electronics and appliance stores market share, electronics and appliance stores global market players, electronics and appliance stores market segments and geographies, electronics and appliance stores market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The electronics and appliance stores market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Electronics And Appliance Stores Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Electronics And Appliance Stores Market Organizations Covered: Best Buy, Conn’s, Fry's Electronics, GameStop, Apple.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

