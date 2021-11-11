Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Grows At Rate Of 13% Through 2021

Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company's Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the durable goods wholesalers market is expected to grow from $24.76 trillion in 2020 to $28.08 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36.98 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Technology implementation in the wholesale industry increases the efficiency and streamlines operations.

The durable goods wholesalers market consists of sales of capital or durable goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in selling capital or durable goods to other businesses on wholesale basis. Wholesalers generally take title to the goods that they sell, in other words, they buy and sell goods on their own account. Durable goods are new or used items generally with a normal life expectancy of three years or more. Durable goods wholesale trade establishments are engaged in wholesaling products, such as motor vehicles, furniture, construction materials, machinery and equipment (including household-type appliances), metals and minerals (except petroleum), sporting goods, toys and hobby goods, recyclable materials, and parts.

Global Durable Goods Wholesalers Market Segments:

The global durable goods wholesalers market is further segmented:

By Type: Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts And Supplies Wholesalers, Furniture And Home Furnishing Wholesalers, Lumber And Other Construction Materials Wholesalers, Professional And Commercial Equipment And Supplies Wholesalers, Metal And Mineral (except Petroleum) Wholesalers, Household Appliances And Electrical And Electronic Goods Wholesalers, Hardware, And Plumbing And Heating Equipment And Supplies Wholesalers, Machinery, Equipment, And Supplies Wholesalers, Miscellaneous Durable Goods Wholesalers

By Ownership: Wholesale/Distribution Chain, Independent Wholesalers

By Geography: The global durable goods wholesaler market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific durable goods wholesalers market accounts for the largest share in the global durable goods wholesalers market.

Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides durable goods wholesalers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global durable goods wholesalers market, durable goods wholesalers global market share, durable goods wholesalers global market players, durable goods wholesalers global market segments and geographies, durable goods wholesalers global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The durable goods wholesalers global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Durable Goods Wholesalers Market Organizations Covered: Avnet, McKesson, SYSCO, Brenntag, Medipal.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

