Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Trends – Rise in online grocery shopping

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Ultra High Temperature Milk market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Ultra High Temperature Milk market. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Ultra High Temperature Milk market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets.

Increasing demand among consumers for read-to-eat and convenience dairy products is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Demand for ready-to-eat dairy products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier lifestyle of consumers and rising disposable income, among others. Extended shelf life of UHT milk, convenience, and ease of use are other factors which boosting revenue growth of the market. Rise in online grocery shopping volumes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have resulted in rising demand for UHT milk and boosted market growth. The pandemic has prompted consumers to explore safer and more convenient ways to gain access to essential grocery items.

Advancements in pasteurization technology is projected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Aseptic processing and packaging offers several advantages over traditional pasteurization. Less requirement for refrigeration during storage and distribution, lower energy costs, and extended shelf life are some of the advantages offered by the aseptic processing and packaging. An increase in features offered by grocery delivery apps with the increasing number of stores offering curbside pick-up is resulting in rising sales of these products. Wide variety of products available on online platforms, which include flavored and unflavored UHT milk products, coupled with favorable discounts are expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In March 2019, Nestlé inaugurated its new liquid milk production line at its Villa Nueva Plant. Launch of the new production line would allow the company to enter into production of liquid milk with added value. The new production line allows manufacturing of 10 million liters per year of liquid products with added value using the UHT method.

Unflavored segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Cost-effectiveness of unflavored milk in comparison to flavored milk coupled with less refrigeration factor is boosting its demand among food outlet chains, small scale restaurants, and for production of homemade beverages.

Semi skimmed segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Less fat content in semi-skimmed milk than in whole milk and high calcium are factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ultra High Temperature Milk market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Nestlé S.A., Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Danone S.A., Arla Foods, Amcor plc, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Sodiaal Group, Clover Industries Limited, and Almarai Company.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Ultra High Temperature Milk market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market on the basis of product, fat content, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Flavored

Unflavored

Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Whole

Semi Skimmed

Skimmed

Regional Landscape section of the Ultra High Temperature Milk report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

