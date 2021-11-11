At 4.7% CAGR, Frozen Food Market size is Expected to Cross US$ 2,19,298.08 Mn by 2027, CMI
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen food market witnessing strong growth as Nestle SA launched Life Cuisine frozen food brand
The busy lifestyle of the consumers owing to demanding work cultures is primarily augmenting the market growth of frozen food. The rise in the urban population is also driving the growth of the frozen food market. According to the United Nation, 55 percent of the world’s population i.e. 4.2 billion were residing in urban areas in 2018. By 2050, the urban population is projected to increase by 68 percent which will add another 2.5 billion to the world’s urban population driven by an overall population increase and by the upward shift in the percentage living in urban areas.
1. In May 2017, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. launched eight varieties of frozen Japanese foods in collaboration with a major retailer to establish a sales channel in France. The purpose of this collaboration is to increase the penetration of the “AJINOMOTO brand” among French households
2. In April 2020, Nestle SA has launched Life Cuisine, a new brand designed to “feed modern lifestyles. The lineup includes frozen bowls, egg bites, and pizzas that cater to four consumer preferences: high-protein, low-carb, meatless, and gluten-free.
3. In December 2019, ITC Ltd announced that it has expanded its portfolio and distribution network for its frozen foods brand ITC Master Chef
North America is expected to dominate the global frozen food market and this is attributed to the growing trend of consuming ready-to-eat food among the working population. Also, increasing spending on the food & beverage industry by consumers in the region. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, in 2019, food spending by U.S. consumers, businesses, and government entities totaled $1.77 trillion. Food away-from-home accounted for 54.8 percent of total food expenditures. Americans spent an average of 9.5 percent of their disposable personal incomes on food—divided between food at home (4.9 percent) and food away from home (4.6 percent).
Freezing food maintains it from this time to time until the time that it is actually consumed. Since ancient times, fishermen, farmers, and Trappers have frozen fruits and vegetables in underground tubes so that they can be preserved longer than the cooking process. Cooking destroys vitamins and minerals from the food during heating, therefore losing nutrition, and quality when cooking is done. On the other hand, a freezing process not only reduces the rate of loss of nutrients but also maintains it from time to time. The quality of pre-treatment foods is maintained throughout the freezing process, unlike in the case of cooking. It is due to this reason that many frozen food companies prefer to have a proper freeze-off procedure for their pre-treated products.
