Population Health Management Solutions Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The market is expected to grow due to the increased government initiatives and usage of Big Data in analytics in the healthcare sector.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Population Health Management Solutions market in each key region of the world. The market is witnessing an increasing demand, mainly due to the adoption of IT in the healthcare industry. Population health management solutions offer data integration and storage and patient monitoring options, which is propelling the market demand. The advent of technologies such as data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence within the healthcare industry is growing, which is fostering market growth. The shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment is creating a demand for the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding value-based payment, which allows reimbursement and clinical outcomes from insurance companies, is also impacting the growth.

The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Population Health Management Solutions market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Population Health Management Solutions industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Population Health Management Solutions market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Population health management solutions improve efficiency and cost-effective of the quality of patient care. The solution helps providers and payers to manage risk related to reimbursement policies. The population health management solutions allow better patient care management by simplifying risk stratification, patient communication, care coordination, and data aggregation. The goal of the population, health management solutions, enhances the outcome and quality of care while managing costs. The solutions provide a set of analytic tools and large patient data resources to manage illness and predict diseases. It also facilitates care delivery across a demographic.

Key Highlights From The Report

The software segment is witnessing an increased demand owing to the adoption of the market solutions by users to increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient engagement.

The on-premises mode of deployment provides several benefits, such as reduce the risk of data breaches, customize solutions, and reuse the current servers and storage hardware. These factors are supporting the adoption of the market.

Healthcare providers dominated the market as it offers accurate clinical outcomes and assists in better disease management. It focuses on cost-effective patient-centric care, which is driving market growth.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Population Health Management Solutions Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Population Health Management Solutions market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Population Health Management Solutions market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

Key participants include Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC, among others.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Population Health Management Solutions market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Population Health Management Solutions market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Population Health Management Solutions market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Population Health Management Solutions Market on the basis of component, mode of deployment, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Training and Education Services

Implementation Services

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premises

Cloud-based

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare Providers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Other Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Public Payers

Private Payers

Other

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Population Health Management Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Population Health Management Solutions Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics

4.2.2.2. Government Mandates & Support for Healthcare It Solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Huge Investments in Infrastructure to Set Up A Robust PHM Program

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Population Health Management Solutions Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Services

5.1.2.1. Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

5.1.2.2. Consulting Services

5.1.2.3. Training and Education Services

5.1.2.4. Implementation Services

Continue...

Report Highlights:

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Population Health Management Solutions business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

