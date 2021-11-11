Biological Safety Testing Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Rising incidences of chronic disorders, innovations in treatment and growth in number of healthcare facilities globally is expected to drive industry growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Biological Safety Testing Market size was valued at USD 3.59 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 8.92 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2028. The market growth is driven by increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as diabetes, and mounting demand for improving drug development and their following commercialization process.

Biologics are products manufactured from living organisms, therefore their safety and specialized evaluation is of the highest importance. The testing is performed to assure a safe quality and non-contamination of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals. Biological safety testing has become an essential step for new products launching.

Pharmaceutical companies are taking several ensure the safety of targeted and specific therapies, circumvent probable shortcomings and evaluate their outcomes. Surging demand for high manufacturing effectiveness is prompting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to include biological safety testing tools. These tools and kits offer highly accurate assessment and result for several target diseases. Increasing influence of regulatory bodies to implement safety guidelines for the biopharma companies coupled with increasing consumer awareness will reinforce biological safety testing market trends through 2028.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Lonza Group, SGS SA, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Avance Biosciences Inc., WuXiPharmaTech Inc., BSL Bioservice, Cytovance Biologics Inc., Toxikon Corporation, and Merck KGaA, among others.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Biological Safety Testing market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on product type, the reagents and kits segment is estimated to exceed USD 2.73 billion in terms of revenue at a CAGR of 12.1% through 2028. Ongoing advancements and modifications in the formulation of reagents & kits is encouraging laboratory technicians to include these products in toxicology for better assessment.

• Based on application, the vaccine and therapeutic segment is forecast to contribute revenue share close to USD 2.62 billion by 2028. The increased demand vaccine and therapeutic that align with regulatory guidelines to ensure unaltered therapeutic value and decreased toxicity will favor segment’s growth.

• Based on test type, the endotoxin tests type accounted for nearly 27.6% of the global biological safety testing market in 2020 and is expected to gain major traction through 2028. The robust growth can be attributed to the increasing incorporation of these tests for various drug and biopharmaceuticals manufacturing. Also, availability of various types of endotoxin tests, such as gel clot endotoxin testing, USP chromogenic endotoxin testing, and turbidimetric method, to suit different requirements is boosting segmental growth.

• In the regional landscape, Asia Pacific is forecasted to observe a notable CAGR of 12.6% through 2028 on account of economic development coupled with continually increasing per capita healthcare investment in emerging countries including India, China, Singapore, and others.

• North America accounted for 37.3% of the global biological safety testing market in 2020 and is expected to contribute significantly to the market revenue share during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rise in number of innovative product launches, and government support for biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in the region.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Biological Safety Testing Market on the basis of Product, Application, Test Type and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Reagents & kits

• Instruments

• Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Vaccines & therapeutics

• Stem cell

• Tissue & tissue-based products

• Gene therapy

• Blood & blood-based therapy

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Endotoxin tests

• Bioburden tests

• Adventitious agent detection tests

• Residual host contamination detection tests

• Sterility tests

• Cell line authentication and characterization tests

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Biological Safety Testing market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

