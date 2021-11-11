Forensic Technology Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the rising number of funding programs coupled with the presence of strong product pipeliene from the major players

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report, titled ‘Global Forensic Technology Market’, can be considered a profound analysis of the global Forensic Technology industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The Global Forensic Technology Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Forensic Technology market in each key region of the world. The major competitors operating globally have jointly initiated the Industry/University Cooperative Research Centers Program which helps in effective R&D regarding forensic science mainly across industry and academic collaborations. The program stresses on the development of practices in order to handle and preserve DNA as well as other biological evidence.

Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Forensic Technology market. In order to achieve benchmarks in forensic science, governments across the globe are taking different initiatives making it crucial for public safety. This is in turn increasing the horizon of growth for the said market. For example, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) partnered with the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) to develop new techniques to increase workflow

Key Highlights From The Report.

In November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer, a technologically advanced and forensic laboratory qualified technology. It is in order to refine human identification system as well as validate workflow to forensic DNA laboratories.

When it comes to the type of technology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) accounted for the most prominent share in 2019 owing to the fast penetration rates for different areas of applications like illicit drug analysis, ballistics and toxicology studies.

Key participants include Cytiva, 3M, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, NMS Lab, LGC Group, LGC Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Micro Systemation among others.

Moreover, organizations across the globe are emphasizing on innovative technology in order to optimize the interoperability of automated fingerprinting identification systems at various levels, regulate biasness from investors, as well as develop standards for effective solutions to control criminal cases. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The Global Forensic Technology Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Forensic Technology market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report on the global Forensic Technology market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Forensic Technology Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing

Rapid DNA Analysis

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Microarrays Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Law enforcement agencies

Banking and financial institutions

Telecom

Global Forensic Technology Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Forensic Technology market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Forensic Technology market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Forensic Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Forensic Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing number of funding initiatives by different regulatory bodies

4.2.2.2. Presence of a strong portfolio of products from the major competitors

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increase in the number of patent expirations over the recent past

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Forensic Technology Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.1.2. Capillary Electrophoresis

5.1.3. Next Generation Sequencing

5.1.4. Rapid DNA Analysis

5.1.5. Automated Liquid Handling Technology

5.1.6. Microarrays

Continue...

Key Objectives of the Global Forensic Technology Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Forensic Technology market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



