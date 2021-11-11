Mobile C-Arms Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Demand & Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing technological advancements in imaging capabilities and rising incidence of chronic diseases

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mobile C-Arms Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Mobile C-Arms market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report clearly defines the Mobile C-Arms market position on a global level. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape. Over the recent past, competition among the major players across the globe has intensified mainly in the private sector which has made private hospitals emphasize on technological advancements. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Mobile C-Arms market.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Mobile C-Arms market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. The increasing emergence of chronic diseases over the recent past that need early assessment and on-time diagnosis for prevention of complications is mainly stimulating the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing number of road accidents which often leads to orthopedic injuries are fueling the demand for all kinds of mobile c-arm devices. Additionally, the rise in geriatric population, advancements in technology across various regions as well as the rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures are also stimulating the market growth.

Key participants include Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare; Hologic Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Ziehm Imaging, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., OrthoScan, Inc. and Hitachi Medical Systems among others.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare launched digital c-arm named Elite at Arab Health 2020 conference in Dubai. Elite helps to deliver high quality images with better greyscale resolution in order to find out minute details as well as increase operational efficiency by accurately positioning movements.

The full-size c-arm devices segment held the most prominent market share in because of the increase in the area of application particularly across surgical and orthopedic procedures. The technology makes it painless for patients as well as increases the ease of diagnosis for healthcare professionals.

The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. Hence, usage of mobile c-arms for orthopedic surgeries, like repositioning of dislocated bone fragments as well as placement of pedicle screws in the spine lead to the growing demand of the technology. Furthermore, all the players are trying to make the technology cost effective which is further increasing the efficiency at which the market operates.

Global Mobile C-Arms Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Mobile C-Arms market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile C-Arms Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Full-Size C-Arms

Mini C-Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics and Trauma

Neurology

Cardiology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobile C-Arms Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobile C-Arms Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Technological advancements in imaging capabilities

4.2.2.2. Rising incidence of chronic diseases and geriatric population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rise in the usage of refurbished devices

4.2.3.2. High equipment and procedural costs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Mobile C-Arms Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Full-Size C-Arms

5.1.2. Mini C-Arms

Continue...

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Mobile C-Arms market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

