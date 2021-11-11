At 7.8% CAGR, India Alcohol Market Growth and Demand 2021 | Key Vendors United Spirits Limited, SAB Miller
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcohol is a major component that is produced via yeast fermentation. It functions as a stimulant, causing exhilaration and talkativeness, but if ingested in excess, it can cause drowsiness. It can also cause respiratory depression, which makes breathing difficult and shallow. Furthermore, alcohol has a negative impact on every organ in the body, and the severity of this effect is dependent on the amount of alcohol in the blood. Statistics: The Indian alcohol market was worth INR 2,807,236.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 5,482,851.3 billion by the end of 2027, rising at a 7.8% CAGR over the forecast period (2019 to 2027).
Market Drivers: Changing lifestyles, an increase in the number of millennials, and an increase in the number of pubs and bars around the world are all contributing to the alcohol market's expansion. Another key element driving the expansion of India's alcohol business is the expanding number of individuals visiting pubs and bars, as well as the growing acceptance of western culture.
Key companies covered as a part of this study includes, United Spirits Limited, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., Jagatjit Industries, Mohan Meakin, Globus Spirits, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt., SAB Miller, Radico Khaitan Limited, Khemani Group, SOM Distilleries and Breweries, and Carlsberg A/S
Market Trends:
Manufacturers' increasing focus on meeting increased demand for premium brands is expected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. For example, Amazon launched its own premium spirits brand in the United Kingdom in October 2019. Tovess Gin is the first of several vegan and vegetarian spirits that the online store plans to introduce to the market. "Well-balanced gin prepared employing a refined blend of botanical ingredients," according to the label.
Increased brand penetration in the market, as well as an increase in the number of urban residents who drink alcohol, are likely to fuel the expansion of the alcohol market in the next years.
Key Development: Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd
The company has established seven state-of-the-art breweries in India, which use modern technology and fresh ingredients to brew beers.
In April 2017, Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd, the local arm of Danish brewer Carlsberg group, launched a new premium strong beer with Scotch malts called ‘Tuborg Classic.’
