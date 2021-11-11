Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report, titled ‘Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market’, can be considered a profound analysis of the global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market in each key region of the world. Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market. The report on the global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years.

The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer is the second leading cause of mortalities due to cancer and GI endoscopy. It is the most appropriate way for diagnosing the disease and hence boosting the laparoscopy endoscopy devices market demand.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about the introduction of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which deploys AI to identify colorectal polyps and offer physicians with a strong tool in combatting colorectal cancer.

Gynecological endoscopy is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period and finds usage in diagnosing common female conditions and pathologies, including certain infertility problems, endometrial polyps, and small vaginal hemorrhages, among others.

Surging demand for keyhole surgery is a significant factor in driving the laparoscopy devices market growth attributed to its benefits comprising shorter stay at the hospital, quicker recovery time, reduced pain & bleeding post-surgery, and less scarring.

The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-users, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Device

Endoscopy Device

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Objectives of the Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

