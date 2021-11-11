Fertilizer Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Fertilizer Market Price Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Fertilizer Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," provide the global fertilizer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and IMARC Group expects the global fertilizer market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by region, product type, product form, crop type also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Fertilizer Market Industry Definition and Application:

Fertilizer represents an additional mixture applied to the soil or plant tissue to provide essential nutrients for growing farm-based crops. They can be broadly classified into organic and inorganic variants. Organic fertilizers are mainly manufactured with carbon-based agricultural waste, livestock manure, industrial waste, municipal sludge, etc., whereas inorganic variants are produced using different chemicals and secondary nutrient sources. Fertilizers are typically utilized to supply specific nutrients that are deficient in the soil, such as potassium, nitrogen, phosphorus, etc. It also aids in maintaining the fertility of the soil and improving its water retention capacity.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Fertilizer Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding agriculture sector, coupled with the escalating adoption of organic and farm-fresh food products, is primarilydriving the demand for fertilizers. Moreover, the growing consumption of plant-based food sources is further augmenting the need for fertilizers to enhance soil fertility and improving crop growth. Additionally, the emergence of bio-fertilizers due to the rising concerns towards the negative impact of chemical-based fertilizers on soil quality is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of nano-fertilizers and the development of advanced farming techniques will continue to stimulate the growth of the global fertilizer market over the forecasted period.

Fertilizer Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on on region, product type, product, product form and crop type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Chemical Fertilizer

Biofertilizers

Breakup by Product:

Straight Fertilizers

Complex Fertilizers

Breakup by Product Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Crop Type:

Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Fertilizer Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

CF Industries, Haifa Group, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Nutrien Limited, Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM), The Mosaic Company, Uralkali and Yara International.

