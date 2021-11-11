Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Reports And Data

Increased awareness about mental health disorder and improving treatment methods for the same would drive market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market size is forecast to reach USD 19.53 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing awareness about mental health disorders and the rising demand to treat such disorders as anxiety and depression.

Anxiety disorders and depression, are among the most prevalent mental health conditions. Though they are less visible than schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, they can be just as disabling. Anxiety disorders affect up to 13.3% of people in the United States, making it the most common group of mental diseases. The Epidemiological Catchments Area study, which took place around 26 years ago, was the first to disclose the scope of their occurrence. Due to their extensive occurrence, these illnesses have received increasing attention in the recent years and are being considered just as important as other syndromes such as mood and psychotic disorders. The primary care physician is often the primary assessor and treatment provider. With improvement in primary healthcare infrastructure around the world, market for anxiety disorder and depression treatment is also expected to grow.

Anxiety disorders can be blamed for lower productivity, higher morbidity and mortality rates, and an increase in alcohol and drug usage in a broad segment of the population. Therefore to treat such problems, increased attention is being paid to anxiety disorder and depression treatment. The prevalence of favourable reimbursement policies for drugs and therapies in developed economies, is expected to fuel growth during the forecast period.

However, in most cases anxiety disorder and depression treatment can be considerably expensive. Patients with no access to health insurance or good primary care facilities cannot afford such treatments because of their high cost. This can be a restraining factor for market growth in coming years.

To Gain Access to an all-inclusive PDF Sample Report, Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1405

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Lundbeck A/S, Inc., Sanofi- Aventis, Merck & Company, AstraZeneca PLC., Forest Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1405

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The rising rate of depression and anxiety disorder as well as the increasing awareness to treat such disorders will drive market growth.

• In the drug class segment, antidepressants accounted for the highest market share in 2020. Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) accounted for 28% of the market revenue share.

• As a result of higher incidents of suicide, there has been a rise in demand for therapies. In the year 2020, Cognitive Behavior Therapy [CBT] accounted for the largest market share among other therapies segment.

• In 2020, North America accounted fort the largest revenue share in the anxiety disorder and depression treatment market. Because of increased incidence rate of anxiety disorders and depression in the region, and favourable government policies, North America is expected to continue accounting for a higher revenue share during the forecast period.

• In terms of market share, the Asia Pacific region also has a considerable share in the worldwide anxiety disorder and depression treatment market. Major reasons for market growth in the APAC region is increasing disposable income and improvement of healthcare sector.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anxiety-disorder-and-depression-treatment-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global anxiety disorder and depression treatment market based on drug class, therapies, devices, application, end-users, and region:

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

• Antidepressant Drugs

• Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)

• Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

• Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)

• Benzodiazepines

• Atypical Antipsychotics

• Anticonvulsants

• Beta-Blockers

• Others

Therapies Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)

• Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)

• Psychotherapy

• Deep Brain Stimulation

• Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

• Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES)

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Cranial electrotherapy stimulator

• Fisher-Wallace stimulator market

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Phobia

• Major Depressive Disorder

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

• Post-traumatic stress disorder

• Others

End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

• Hospitals

• Mental healthcare centers

• NGOs

• Asylums

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1405

Thank you for reading the research report. We also provide report customization as per client request. Kindly contact us to know more about this customization feature and our team will offer you with the best suited report.

Browse More Reports:

Protein Binding Assays Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/protein-binding-assays-market-size-to-reach-usd-710-8-million-in-2028/

Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/primary-care-poc-diagnostics-market-size-to-reach-usd-9-5-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Stem Cell Banking Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/stem-cell-banking-market-size-to-reach-usd-14-48-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data-/

Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/neuroscience-antibodies-and-assays-market-size-to-reach-usd-7-06-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data-/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.