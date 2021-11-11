Governor Newsom Announces California has Joined COP26 Declaration on Zero-Emission Vehicles

Governor provides virtual remarks for COP26 Transport Day

California surpassed one million zero-emission vehicle sales last month

Governor has made historic commitment to end the sale of new gas cars by 2035, advanced $3.9 billion ZEV package

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has signed on to a global agreement bringing together nations, states and regions, vehicle manufacturers, businesses, investors and other partners dedicated to rapidly accelerating the transition to zero emission vehicles. Launched by the UK COP presidency, the COP26 Declaration on Zero-Emission Cars and Vans aims to achieve 100% zero emission vehicle sales by 2035 in leading markets, and no later than 2040 globally.

The Governor provided pre-recorded remarks for COP26 Transport Day today lauding the agreement and lifting up California’s world-leading policies to usher in a clean transportation future. California last month surpassed one million zero-emission vehicle sales, a top export for the state. In Glasgow, California Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph participated in the launch of the joint declaration today.

“California is proud to be leading the way along with so many global partners to build a clean transportation future,” said Governor Newsom. “This is the most impactful step we can take to fight climate change and it will take partners working together across all sectors of society to accelerate the transition. As the fifth largest economy in the world, California will continue to use our market power to push zero-emission vehicle innovation and drive down costs for everyone as we clean the air and create a healthier future for our children and the planet.”

California is home to more than 485,000 clean energy jobs and the state’s renewable energy and clean vehicle industries lead the nation in growth. Since taking office, the Governor has taken bold action to eliminate harmful emissions from the transportation sector and drive the transition to zero-emission vehicles. Governor Newsom made a historic commitment to require that sales of all new passenger vehicles be zero-emission by 2035 and aggressively decarbonize heavy-duty vehicles such as trains, trucks and buses. The state has targeted emissions from the heavy-duty sector with bold action to reduce pollution in disproportionately impacted communities.

The California Comeback Plan includes a $3.9 billion package to accelerate our zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) goals, including funding for clean vehicle infrastructure and to help drive consumer adoption of ZEVs. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom joined a bipartisan group of 12 governors from across the country calling for the Biden Administration to create a path with the states to ensure that all new vehicles sold in the U.S. will be zero-emission in the near future and amplify states’ investments in ZEV charging and fueling infrastructure.

California today also assumed leadership of the Transportation Decarbonisation Alliance, a unique collaboration bringing together countries, cities or regions and companies as the major drivers in sustainable, low-carbon mobility, and unveiled a Call to Action on Zero-Emission Infrastructure developed in partnership with the Netherlands to support public-private collaboration on the deployment of charging infrastructure.

Led by Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, California’s delegation at COP26 last week highlighted the state’s groundbreaking policies to combat the intensifying climate crisis and joined with international partners, top U.S. climate officials and representatives from other states and regions to discuss efforts to enhance collaboration on a wide array of climate action. Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis participated in events with White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, among others, and signed on to Scotland’s Edinburgh Declaration, making California the first U.S. state to join this global network of governments pledging action to protect biodiversity.

California’s delegation of state lawmakers and environmental leaders continued to participate in COP26 events this week, updates can be found here and here.

