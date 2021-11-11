Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2.22 Billion at CAGR of 7.4%, By 2027

Reports And Data

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size – USD 1.38 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.4%, Implementation of IoT and advancement in technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand for cloud-based applicant tracking system and time-efficient selection system globally

The Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market is expected to reach USD 2.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Applicant Tracking System is software that implements the task of short listing candidates by selecting their resumes. With specialties like scheduling interview and candidate tracking, this software helps in handling the recruitment process effortlessly.

The increase in growth is mainly associated with the adoption of advanced cloud technology services that allows thousands of customers to access similar resources helping companies to cut down their expenses. Based on statistics, the penetration of advanced cloud based platforms that helps to develop new technology is also a significant factor stimulating market demand.

Companies are competing and adapting various strategic methods to develop more innovative products and mark their presence in the market place. Applicant tracking software solutions assist businesses to promote themselves through brand knowledge marketed especially for qualified job seekers.

Due the presence of advanced economies, like the United States (US) and Canada, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of 47.3% in 2018. North America is the most developed region in the ATS market, as almost all large enterprises are located in this region. The driving factor of the market in this region is the rising investments from several organizations for technology advancement to gain a competitive advantage and enhanced business operations.

The Key players in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market include Oracle, SAP, IBM, Cornerstone, iCIMS, ADP, PeopleFluent, Jobvite, SilkRoad Technology, BambooHR, Racarie Software, Greenhouse Software, Paycor, Workday, JazzHR, Ultimate Software, ClearCompany, Zoho, SmartRecruiters, Ascentis , Recruiterbox, Infor, ResumeWare, TribePad, and ATS OnDemand

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market is estimated to reach USD 2.22 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

• The service segment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 8.2% during the forecast period.

• The demand for the services is increasing, along with the growing adoption of Application tracking software among industries.

• Cloud deployment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

• Telecom and IT end user accounts for the largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2018.

• The IT and telecommunications end user is changing, along with the rapidly evolving technologies which are facilitating the rising need to hire qualified and experienced employees.

• ATS helps the organizations when the job market is changing, and there is a rising competition among the recruiters for attracting, sourcing, and procuring talent.

• Large enterprises segment accounts for the larger share of 63.8% of the market in 2018.

• With the help of an application tracking system, recruiters and HR personnel can manage communication, promote open positions, improve the company brand, perform analytics, collect data, and control employee referrals.

• Every business from small to the enterprise can be benefitted by executing an ATS into their hiring method.

• A successful ATS can benefit the company directly in other ways as well.

• APAC is forecasted to be the fastest growing market with the highest rate of 8.4% during the forecast period.

• The drivers for the growth of this region are the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising use of technology in emerging countries like India, and China, along with several initiatives taken by the governments.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Organization size, Offerings, End user and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

IT and Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

