Human Microbiome Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

The rising awareness of human microbiome therapy and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for the market.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Human Microbiome Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Human Microbiome market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Human Microbiome market. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Human Microbiome market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets. A lack of population knowledge of probiotics and prebiotics and fewer research activities into microbiomes is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

The Human Microbiome market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the rising awareness of human microbiome therapy. The market is also expected to boost by increasing favorable regulations on probiotics and prebiotics by regulatory bodies. Besides, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is forecasted to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Globally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is a major driver of the human microbiome market, as therapeutic approaches can offer an effective method to address serious health issues, such as obesity, autoimmune disorders and susceptibility to antibiotics, genetic disorders, metabolic diseases, cancer, Crohn's disease, and bowel disorder.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, 4D Pharma PLC officially confirmed the launch of a trial exploring MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer combined with radiation therapy, which is expected to enhance its expertise in research and development actives for cancer treatments.

Due to the increasing gastrointestinal conditions and the negative effects related to drugs, the therapeutics segment holds the major market over the forecast timeframe.

Over the forecast period, the Infectious diseases segment is expected to hold the largest market. The need for effective bacterial-targeted therapy for infectious diseases has been indicated by increasing awareness of the negative impacts of antibiotic application on natural flora.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Human Microbiome market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Key participants include Seres Therapeutics, Synlogic, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, 4D Pharma PLC, Osel Inc, MetaboGen AB, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc., and Second Genome Inc. among others.

Regional Landscape section of the Human Microbiome report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Human Microbiome market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Market on the basis of product, type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drugs

Foods

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Diagnostic Tests

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbiome Drugs

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Proteomics

Genomics

Metabolomics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Neurological Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Human Microbiome Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Human Microbiome Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness of human microbiome therapy

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness

4.2.3.2. Limited research activities

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Human Microbiome Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Drugs

5.1.2. Foods

5.1.3. Probiotics

5.1.4. Medical Foods

5.1.5. Prebiotics

5.1.6. Diagnostic Tests

Continue...

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Human Microbiome Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Human Microbiome Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

