Essential Oils Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Outlook

According to IMARC Group's latest report, the global essential oils market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Essential oils are procured from the seeds, roots, stems, fruits, wood, barks, flowers and leaves of a single plant species using steam distillation, expression and carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction. They have characteristic fragrances and are extensively used to manufacture perfumes, shampoos, soaps and cleaning gels. Essential oils also have various therapeutic properties, due to which essential oils are also utilized in medications for aromatherapy or as carriers for drug delivery applications. Moreover, they are used to improve the sensory properties of agricultural items like food commodities and animal feeds.

Market Trends

Essential oils help in treating cough, bronchitis and other respiratory disorders. A significant increase in the number of individuals diagnosed with respiratory diseases worldwide is primarily driving the demand for essential oils. Besides this, these oils are also gaining popularity as natural flavoring agents in food products, such as candies, confections, pickles, meat and soft drinks. Numerous other applications of essential oils include the synthesis of chemical preservatives, repellents, and edible film coatings, and as odorants in paints and detergents. Furthermore, the escalating demand for increased shelf-life of food products, the minimal addition of preservatives and protection of food from microbial contamination is anticipated to bolster the adoption of essential oils for promoting the safety and quality of seafood, dairy products, cereal-based items, etc.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Biolandes

doTerra

Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd.

Falcon Essential Oils

Farotti S.R.L.

FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

Reynaud & Fils

India Essential Oils

Moksha Lifestyle Products

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC)

The Lebermuth Company

Ungerer Limited

Young Living Essential Oils.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, sale channel and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Cedarwood Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

Lavender Oil

Lemongrass Oil

Rosemary Oil

Tea Tree Oil

Ylang Ylang Oil

Others

Breakup by Application:

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Others

Spa and Relaxation

Aromatherapy

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Others

Cleaning and Home

Kitchen Cleaners

Floor Cleaners

Bathroom Cleaner

Others

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

