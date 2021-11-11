Ethylene & Propylene Market to Exhibit at a 5.5% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2021-2027
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ethylene & Propylene Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Prevalence of Chemical and Oil & Gas Industries in the World
Ethylene & Propylene Market Report, by Derivative Type (Ethylene (Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE), Ethylene Oxide, Others (Ethylene Dichloride, etc.)), Propylene (Polypropylene, Propylene Oxide, Others (Cumene, Acrylonitrile, etc.))), By Application (Chemical & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings, Others (Metal Fabrication, etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027.
Market Overview:
Ethylene and propylene are the common synthetically produced precursors of ethylene glycol. Both of them have their advantages and disadvantages when used for polymerizing polymer materials, but both of them play a major role in the polymerization of medical applications. Their relative amounts in the polymer solutions are also highly significant. The study of the chemical bonding of sugar molecules in polymer systems using simple thermoform procedures under controlled temperature and time is known as polyethylene glycol or PET glycol. The influence of temperature, Al / Ti molar ratios, and feed rate of ethylene and propylene glycol on the resulting compound copolymer structures and their outcome is studied. It is found that both of them greatly affect the copiousness of the end products.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the global ethylene & propylene market include Chevron Phillips, Sumitomo Chemical, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, Dow Chemical, DuPont, Formosa Plastics Corporation, INEOS, ExxonMobil Chemical, and BASF.
Key Market Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of oil and gas industries in the world is the main factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global ethylene & propylene market. For instance, according to Oil & Gas IQ, in 2019, there were more than 200 oil and gas companies in the world. Also, ethylene and propylene glycol are prone to solubilization at room temperature and both of them tend to precipitate from water. During the analysis of the effects of heat on the reaction of ethylene and propylene glycol, the presence of other substances, most often nitrogen, is detected. These substances are known as inhibitors. The concentration of inhibitors present in the ethylene and propylene glycol mixture can be a major factor affecting the performance of the process. The increasing expansion of chemical industries in the world is estimated to augment the growth of the global ethylene & propylene market.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
Increasing COVID positive cases in the world has hampered the operations in the oil and gas and chemical industries, which has impacted the growth of the global ethylene & propylene market. Moreover, shuttering down of production plants and absence of skilled manual lab our sin the plants, along with transport restrictions has also affected the market growth.
Key Takeaways:
• North America is expected to hold a major share of the global ethylene & propylene market, owing to the increasing prevalence of chemical plants and companies in the region. For instance, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, there are around 13,500 chemical manufacturing facilities in the United States, which are owned by over 9000 companies.
• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global ethylene & propylene market, owing to the increasing prevalence of oil and gas industries in the developing nations of the region. For instance, according to the Association of Oil and Gas Operators, there are 18 public and 5 private refineries in India.
Mr. Shah
