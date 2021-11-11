Molecular Imaging Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Molecular Imaging Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Molecular Imaging market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report clearly defines the Molecular Imaging market position on a global level. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Molecular Imaging market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region.

Additionally, detecting cancer at an early stage considerably improved the survival chances and, in turn, drives molecular imaging market demand. Spreading awareness to create a push for early diagnosis of cancer is vital steps accountable for detecting the disease. Detecting probable warning of cancer symptoms and adopting rapid measures is essential for early disease diagnosis.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of PMOD Technologies LLC, with an emphasis on pharmacokinetic modeling and molecular quantification. The PMOD software finds extensive usage in the analysis of PET studies in cardiology, neurology, and oncology, including research related to molecular imaging.

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor molecular imaging technique.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite molecular imaging system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in individuals displaying specific symptoms.

The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Molecular Imaging market. The molecular imaging market is observing a rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease.

Key participants include Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Accelerator Applications, and DDD-Diagnostics A/S, among others.

Global Molecular Imaging Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Molecular Imaging market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions

Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Positron Emission Tomography

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurology

Respiratory Diseases

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Molecular Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Molecular Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive imaging technique

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Molecular Imaging Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Positron Emission Tomography

5.1.2. Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

5.1.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.1.4. Computed Tomography

5.1.5. Others

Continue...



Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Molecular Imaging market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

