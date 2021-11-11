Medical Holographic Imaging Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of 3D imaging in the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Medical Holographic Imaging market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Medical Holographic Imaging market. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Medical Holographic Imaging market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets.

The medical holographic imaging market is observing a rapid raid growth attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D holographic imaging in the healthcare sector. The holographic images enable medical scholars and trainees to see things on a magnified 3D scale. The holographic imaging technology in the medical and healthcare science domain provides 3D demonstrations of the human anatomy facilitating learning methodologies that are highly effective than the textbook-based graphical illustrations. Zebra Imaging, a leading market player, is involved in creating ZScape, a table-top holographic display system, as a substitute to substitute to human body dissection in case of a dearth of cadavers. The systems aids in the exploration and examination of body parts, such as the cardiovascular or respiratory system.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Medical Holographic Imaging market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Key participants include Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2018, Ovizio Imaging Systems announced the signing of a supply chain contract with Celgene Corporation to automate certain engineered T-cell production processes. Celgene would deploy a novel on-line iLine F microscope and the BioConnect system of Ovizio to automate the production process and enhance product control.

A holographic microscope lets the rapid scanning of surfaces and does not require vertical mechanical movement to focus on the subject.

Regional Landscape section of the Medical Holographic Imaging report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Medical Holographic Imaging market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical holographic imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Holographic Display

Microscopes

Software

Print

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biomedical Research

Medical Education

Medical Imaging

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations & Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Holographic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Holographic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of 3D imaging

4.2.2.2. Growing deployment of holographic imaging in medical education

4.2.2.3. Rise in the number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical organizations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with holographic imaging

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Medical Holographic Imaging Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Holographic Display

5.1.2. Microscopes

5.1.3. Software

5.1.4. Print

5.1.5. Others

Continue...

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Medical Holographic Imaging market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Medical Holographic Imaging industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Medical Holographic Imaging market?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Medical Holographic Imaging industry over the forecast period?

