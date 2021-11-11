Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2020 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

An autoimmune disease refers to a medical condition that results from an abnormal immune response to a normally functioning body part. The immune system is unable to distinguish between healthy tissues and potentially harmful antigens in this condition. As a result, it releases proteins called autoantibodies to attack the healthy cells that destroy the functioning cells, tissues, and organs of the body. At present, more than 80 types of autoimmune disorders have been identified by scientists that include type I diabetes, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease. The diagnosis of these diseases requires a combination of physical examination, antinuclear antibody test (ANA), C-reactive protein (CRP), tissue biopsy and X-rays in order to determine the nature and severity of the condition.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of numerous autoimmune disorders, along with the increasing demand for precise and efficient diagnostic solutions. This has led to the adoption of advanced technologies to conduct multiple tests simultaneously with faster and accurate results. These technologies are also focused on providing an improved diagnosis with higher sensitivity, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. In addition to this, there has been a rising preference for laboratory automation. This, along with the increasing healthcare expenditure, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, numerous government and non-government organizations (NGOs) are undertaking initiatives to spread awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune disorders. Several research and diagnostics institutes are also investing in programs that aim to develop improved diagnostic methods and novel therapeutic solutions for these medical disorders, which, in turn, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Aesku.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), bioMérieux SA (Institut Mérieux), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer Inc.), Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Inova Diagnostics Inc. (Werfen Group S.A.), Myriad Genetics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), SQI Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, disease, test, user and Region

Breakup by Product Type:

Consumables and Assay Kits

Instruments

Breakup by Disease Type:

Systemic Autoimmune Disease

Localized Autoimmune Disease

Breakup by Test Type:

Routine Laboratory Tests

Inflammatory Markers

Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

