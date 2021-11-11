Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Growth, Size, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market trends – Growth in funding for the testing product.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market’s present and future trends. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The advancement in technology has also encouraged the infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market growth. Investment in research and development has helped in the development of effective diagnostic testing kits, which have helped in the advancement in the market product.

The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for the immediate diagnosis will propel market growth. The evolving pathogens and rise in the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are creating a need for a quick diagnosis of the diseases to stop the spread. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic. However, the lack of proper reimbursement rates may result in lower access for patients to testing, which hinders market growth.

There is a surge in infectious diseases such as hepatitis, malaria, tuberculosis, influenza, and HIV-AIDS. The rise in the SARS-Cov-19 virus has led to the massive demand for infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing products. All the nations are focusing on flattening the curve of the community transmission, which is propelling the demand for the market. Another factor driving the demand for the product is the scale-up of manufacturing capabilities by the market players. Industry players are expanding to fulfill the growing demand for the product in the current scenario.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

To get a sample copy of the Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/269

Key Highlights From The Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, in February 2020, acquired Exact Diagnostics of Fort Worth. The acquisition helped the company gain accessibility to a catalog of molecular quality control products in virology, microbiology, respiratory, transplant vector-borne, and sexually transmitted infections.

The lateral flow assay is among the most popular diagnostic tool that meets the requirement of colorimetric assays. It is an ideal diagnostic test, including features such as easy operation, less time consumption, durable stability, and low cost for the POC test.

Viral Infection is among the most commonly witnessed Infection in primary care. HIV is a major global health issue and has claimed 38 million people by the end of 2019. The surge in this disease has created a dire need for the development of a rapid testing kit.

Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

To learn more details about the Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market

The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market on the basis of product, technology, disease, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Assays

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

Others

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bacterial Infection

CT/NG

HAIs

Tuberculosis

Others

Viral Infection

Hepatitis

Influenza Virus

HPV

HIV-AIDS

Others

Others Infections

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Others

The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Major Regions Covered in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/269

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

4.2.2.2. Growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Inadequate reimbursements

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Platforms

5.1.2. Assays

Continue...

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Health Data Archiving Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/health-data-archiving-market

Whole Exome Sequencing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/whole-exome-sequencing-market

Sanger Sequencing Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sanger-sequencing-services-market

Nutrigenomics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nutrigenomics-market

Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laparoscopy-and-endoscopy-devices-market

Asthma Spacers Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/asthma-spacers-market

Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prenatal-testing-and-newborn-screening-market

Hydralazine Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydralazine-market

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market

Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/personalized-therapy-biosimulation-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.